Tragedy Strikes RCB’s IPL Victory Celebration as Stampede Erupts Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru– What was meant to be a jubilant celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first-ever IPL title turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy on Wednesday, as a stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium left over 50 people injured and several feared dead.

The incident occurred as thousands of fans gathered to attend a public celebration event for RCB’s historic IPL 2025 victory. In the rush to enter the stadium from multiple gates, the crowd surged uncontrollably, triggering a stampede.

Sources confirmed that the bodies of two victims were taken to Bowring Hospital, while four others were brought to Vaidehi Hospital. Six individuals are being treated in the ICU at Vaidehi, and three more are in critical condition. Additional reports suggest two more fatalities, though official confirmation from authorities is still pending.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Bowring Hospital to assess the situation and meet with victims and their families.

Emergency responders struggled to navigate the overcrowded roads surrounding the stadium. Ambulances carrying the injured were delayed due to dense traffic and throngs of people clogging the area.

In a separate incident, a fan attempting to scale a gate to enter the stadium fell and sustained a serious leg injury.

Despite a strong police presence, officers had difficulty managing the enormous crowd. Several fans climbed trees and perched on branches just to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Police sources say they have been working around the clock since Tuesday night to control the crowds.

In anticipation of large gatherings, the Karnataka government had earlier canceled a planned victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, citing security concerns. However, massive crowds still assembled at both locations. At Vidhana Soudha, where a government-led felicitation ceremony for the team took place, police were forced to resort to a mild baton charge to disperse unruly crowds.

The RCB team landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning at HAL Airport, where they were welcomed by Deputy CM Shivakumar. Each player was presented with a bouquet, and Shivakumar personally handed Virat Kohli both the RCB team flag and the Kannada flag. Kohli accepted them with a smile and posed for photographs, symbolizing the pride and emotion surrounding the team’s long-awaited victory.

While the day was meant to mark a triumphant milestone for Bengaluru’s beloved cricket franchise, it has now been overshadowed by loss and heartbreak. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the condition of the injured. (Source: IANS)