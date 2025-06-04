Sikkim Landslides: IAF Rescues 33, Including Two U.S. Nationals, as Rescue Operations Intensify

- Advertisement -

Gangtok– As relentless rainfall and landslides continue to devastate Sikkim, the Indian armed forces have ramped up Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts to aid those affected across the state.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully evacuated 33 stranded individuals—including two U.S. nationals—from the remote Chaten region in North Sikkim. In addition to the airlift, IAF Mi-17 helicopters delivered critical relief supplies and deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist in ongoing rescue efforts.

“In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched HADR operations—air-dropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two U.S. nationals, from the remote Chaten region,” the IAF said in a post on X. “IAF remains committed to saving lives.”

Earlier in the day, attempts to evacuate 113 stranded tourists from Lachen were hampered by poor weather. An Mi-17 helicopter carrying nine NDRF personnel took off from Pakyong Airport at approximately 6 a.m. but was forced to return mid-flight due to low visibility in the Mangan and Chaten areas.

The tourists in Lachen had been cut off for over 24 hours after multiple landslides blocked critical roadways, isolating the region. With aerial access disrupted, the Indian Army stepped in to restore foot access and assist in the evacuation.

“Braving extreme weather and hazardous terrain, the Indian Army is leading search and rescue operations in landslide-hit Lachen, now cut off and without power,” the Army said in a statement. “Foot access has been restored, and 30 tourists have already been airlifted. A total of 113 are to be evacuated. Every life matters. Every effort continues.”

Meanwhile, search operations are underway for six missing individuals. Specialized teams equipped with advanced tools are working under challenging conditions in the unstable, high-altitude terrain.

“Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialized teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Sikkim, warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next three days. Districts likely to be affected include Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng, where conditions are expected to remain severe. (Source: IANS)