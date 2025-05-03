A First-of-Its-Kind Musical Celebration for Special Needs Families Set for October 12 in Framingham

- Advertisement -

WESTON, MA – In a heartfelt and groundbreaking initiative, Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi and Prashanth Palakurthi—parents of a 29-year-old daughter, Amitya, with autism—are organizing a first-of-its-kind exclusive music concert for special needs children and their families.

The event will be held on Oct. 12, 2025 at Keefe Tech Auditorium in Framingham, MA from 2–4 p.m. It is planned as an experience for families who often find themselves on the sidelines of traditional entertainment events. It promises a safe, joyous, and judgment-free afternoon filled with music, love, and community.

For the Palakurthis, this initiative is deeply personal.

“As a parent of a special needs child, I’ve always wanted to create a space where our children can enjoy music freely—without restrictions and without judgment,” said Anuradha Juju Palakurthi. “This concert is about belonging, joy, and letting our families be exactly who we are, surrounded by people who understand.”

The show will feature Anuradha Juju Palakurthi with a live, acclaimed band from Mumbai, led by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar.

“This is not just a concert. It’s a love letter to families like ours, who carry joy and exhaustion in equal measure,” said Anuradha Palakurthi. “For once, parents won’t have to explain behaviors or apologize. They can just relax and enjoy. That’s the gift we hope to give.”

Designed with Care and Comfort in Mind

From quiet lighting and sensory-sensitive sound design to the absence of food to avoid dietary or sensory issues, every detail has been thoughtfully considered. Licensed medical professionals will be present throughout the event to ensure safety and peace of mind.

Importantly, no volunteers will be recruited from special needs families—instead, volunteers and ushers from the wider community will manage logistics and provide assistance.

“We want caregivers to simply sit back and be guests,” Anuradha Palakurthi added. “This is your time.”

How to Join

Families interested in attending are encouraged to email jujugaana@gmail.com with the number of seats required and their favorite song requests (Hindi preferred). While attendance is free for special needs families, space is limited.

Planning Committee

Mrs. Poppy & Mr. Sameer Charnalia, Mrs. Ruchi & Mr. Praveen Misra, and Mrs. Jaya Pandey are helping the Palakurthis in the planning & organization of the event. Please reach out to them for further information.