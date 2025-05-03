Rakhee Gulzar Returns to Screen with Aamar Boss, Reconnecting with Cultural Roots

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar is set to make a much-anticipated return to acting with the Bengali film Aamar Boss, a project she says helped her reconnect with her cultural heritage at a time when she feels such roots are being increasingly lost in society.

In a candid statement, the acclaimed actress of films like Kabhi Kabhie and Soldier shared that the film’s story struck a deep emotional chord with her. “Aamar Boss is a story that touched my heart from the very first narration,” she said. “I agreed to do this film only because I could strongly relate to it. Today, we have lost touch with our culture and our roots—everything has become superficial. I come from a background where everyone was closely knit, and seeing today’s generation, where technology has taken over relationships, worries me.”

She added, “Some relationships are so pure that they transcend age, time, and distance. That’s what this film beautifully captures.”

Written and directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Aamar Boss delves into themes of tradition, familial bonds, and human connection in an era dominated by corporate coldness and digital detachment. The film also stars Mukherjee himself in a poignant role as a son navigating emotional complexities and generational expectations.

Speaking about Rakhee’s involvement, Mukherjee said, “The entire Bengali film industry is grateful to Rakhee didi for being a part of this beautiful film. It’s an honour to have her on board. Aamar Boss is not your typical film—it humanises the ruthless corporate world. At a time of widespread layoffs and detachment, a story that prioritises human relationships is not just relevant, it’s necessary.”

The trailer, recently unveiled on social media, has already generated buzz, offering audiences a glimpse of Rakhee Gulzar in a role that blends warmth, nostalgia, and emotional gravitas. Singer Shaan has also lent his voice to the film, adding another layer of emotional depth to its narrative.

Aamar Boss is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025, aligning with the lead-up to Mother’s Day—an apt occasion for a film centered on love, tradition, and enduring human connections. (Source: IANS)