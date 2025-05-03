A Celebration of Indian Classical Dance: LearnQuest’s Vibrant Festival in Andover on May 10th

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA–LearnQuest Academy of Music is presenting its annual Dance Festival, a dynamic celebration of India’s classical dance traditions, in collaboration with Chinmaya Mission and Bhūmikā Arts.

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience, uniting rising stars and celebrated maestros on one stage for a day filled with rhythm, expression, and cultural richness.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 10th, and join LearnQuest at the Chinmaya Mission in Andover, Massachusetts, from 1 PM to 7 PM, for an enchanting afternoon of classical Indian dance. The festival will showcase a rich tapestry of dance styles—Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kuchipudi—each performed by artists who bring deep tradition, personal passion, and contemporary relevance to their craft.

A Line-Up of Distinguished Artists

Odissi – Vidhushi Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya

One of the evening’s highlights will be a performance by Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya, a globally acclaimed Odissi dancer and recipient of the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Trained under the legendary Guru Bela Arnab, Sanchita is renowned for her emotive abhinaya (expressive storytelling) and impeccable technique. She has graced prestigious stages like the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center, and through her Sanchita Dance Academy, she continues to mentor the next generation of dancers worldwide.

Kuchipudi – Vedya Spurthi Konda

A rising force in Kuchipudi, Vedya Spurthi Konda is a senior disciple of the Mosalikanti family and a seasoned performer with appearances at international venues including Erasing Borders Festival, Nehru Centre London, and the Konark Dance Festival. A recipient of the 2021 Apprenticeship Grant from the Alliance for California Traditional Arts, Vedya combines academic rigor with artistic excellence—holding a degree in Computer Science and currently pursuing graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bharatanatyam – Aishwarya Balasubramanian

With over 30 years of dedication to Bharatanatyam, Aishwarya Balasubramanian brings depth and refinement to every performance. A senior disciple of Kalaimamani Anitha Guha, Aishwarya made her mark in India’s prestigious dance circuits at an early age. Now based in the U.S., she directs the Arpanam Academy of Bharatanatyam, where she mentors over 80 students, nurturing tradition and excellence in the next generation of dancers.

Kathak – Shefali Jain

Kathak will come alive through the grace and power of Shefali Jain, a disciple of renowned artists including Pandit Chitresh Das. Shefali’s solo performances have captivated audiences at institutions like the Museum of Fine Arts, Royal Opera House (India), and the New York Kathak Festival. A dedicated educator, Shefali teaches Kathak at Tufts University, Wellesley College, and the Chhandika Institute of Kathak, while actively contributing to the art’s evolving narrative in the U.S.

An Immersive Cultural Experience

This year’s Dance Festival is more than just a performance—it’s a celebration of the diverse cultural heritage of India through its most refined artistic expressions. With each dancer representing a unique lineage and regional style, audiences will witness the breadth and depth of Indian classical dance traditions, brought to life by artists of exceptional caliber.

Whether you’re a longtime aficionado or new to Indian dance, this festival offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in tradition, storytelling, and the transformative power of movement.

Admission is free and open to all. Don’t miss this extraordinary convergence of tradition, talent, and artistic brilliance—May 10th, from 1 to 7 PM at Chinmaya Mission, Andover.