Kannur Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Moral Policing by SDPI Activists; Three Arrested

- Advertisement -

Kannur– In a tragic case of alleged moral policing, a 40-year-old Muslim woman named Razeena died by suicide in Kannur, the hometown of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after reportedly being harassed by three local activists affiliated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Razeena was found hanging in her room on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Thursday after a suicide note was discovered at the scene, naming three men from the area and detailing the events that led to her death.

Based on the contents of the note, police arrested the three SDPI activists and presented them before a magistrate. They are currently in judicial custody.

According to the ongoing police investigation, the ordeal began on Sunday when Razeena was seen speaking with a male friend near his parked car. A group of men confronted the pair, verbally abused Razeena, and ordered her to leave. The men then turned their attention to her friend, forcibly taking his mobile phone and tablet.

The assailants allegedly detained the man for nearly five hours, during which they accessed private conversations between him and Razeena. He was then taken to a local office where the men summoned both families and publicly exposed the contents of the chats before eventually releasing him.

Traumatized and humiliated, Razeena returned home. Two days later, she was found dead. In her suicide note, she cited the psychological distress and public shaming as the reasons for her decision.

The police have since launched a deeper investigation to determine if others were involved in the incident. The confiscated devices were recovered following the suspects’ arrest.

The case has sparked outrage across the region, reigniting concerns over vigilante-style moral policing and its devastating consequences. (Source: IANS)