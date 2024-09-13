2024 New England Choice Award Winners Announced, Will be Honored at the Annual Gala on Nov. 15

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Eight leading New Englanders from academia to business and from healthcare to community service, and organizations from art and culture to non-profits, will be bestowed the prestigious New England Choice Awards this year on Nov. 15, 2024, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, announced INE MultiMedia, a non-profit organization that promotes art, culture, education and empowerment.

This year’s NECA award recipients are Hamsa Balakrishnan, associate dean of Engineering at MIT; Dr. Mandeep Mehra, MD, Harvard Medical School; Ravi Ika, founder & CEO, Nirvana Health; Mohan Nannapaneni, founder and president of Team Aid;; Preetesh Shrivastava, founder of Hindi Manch; Academy of Creative Art; Shishu Bharati; and Vision-Aid.

These high achievers, pioneers and luminaries will be honored at a black-tie gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA on Nov. 15.

The annual gala is presented by INE MultiMedia in collaboration with the INDIA New England News. Over 400 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators, and community leaders are expected to attend the awards gala.

To buy a ticket for the event, please click here.

INE MultiMedia received 279 nominations for these awards. A jury of nine individuals from business, academia and community selected the final winners.

The NECA Awards, founded in 2016 as a service of INE MultiMedia, are renowned for recognizing excellence across various fields such as academia, art and music, business and entrepreneurship, community service, and healthcare. INE MultiMedia is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization created to recognize those who are associated with the Indian American community.

“NECA Awards celebrate success of Indian Americans in New England and those who enrich our community. It is very exciting and satisfying to see the bar raised every year. It also reflects the exponential growth, success, and enormous contributions in multiple industries,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, president of INE Multimedia, creator of NECA Awards and co-producer of the event. “My congratulations to all the winners of this year and gratitude to all those who took the time to nominate so many deserving people. We want to thank our eminent judges as well. We are looking forward to a great celebration on Nov 15.”

Here is the list of this year’s winners:

Academia and Innovation

Hamsa Balakrishnan

Associate Dean of Engineering, MIT

As principal investigator of the Dynamics, Infrastructure Networks, and Mobility (DINaMo) group, Balakrishnan and her team research the modeling, analysis, control, and optimization of modern infrastructure systems. They have collaborated with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, and major airports to address challenges such as advanced air mobility, air traffic congestion, and airport operations.

Healthcare Pioneer

Dr. Mandeep Mehra, MD

The William Harvey Distinguished Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine

Executive Director, Center for Advanced Heart Disease

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Dr. Mandeep Mehra serves as The William Harvey Distinguished Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine and as the Executive Director of the Center for Advanced Heart Disease at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation. His visionary leadership has propelled the hospital to the forefront of cardiovascular medicine. He is recognized as one of the world’s leading cardiologists in advanced heart failure and cardiac transplantation. He has authored and published over 500 scholarly papers focusing on Advanced Heart Failure, mechanical circulatory support devices, cardiac transplantation practices, and innovative care processes.

Business & Entrepreneurship

Ravi Ika

Founder & CEO

Nirvana Health

A noted entrepreneur and an innovator of disruptive business solutions, Ravi Ika founded nirvanaHealth in 2013 and serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. He launched nirvanaHealth to address the amount of waste in the healthcare system and to improve care by creating a single integrated platform for payers and PBMs to manage their pharmacy, behavioral health, and medical business.

Community Service (Individual)

Mohan Nannapaneni

Founder & President

Team Aid

One of his notable contributions is the establishment of TEAM Aid, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing assistance to individuals and families affected by catastrophic incidents such as accidents and sudden deaths. TEAM Aid has emerged as a vital resource, coordinating the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective hometowns across India and 15 other countries.

Community Service (Organization)

Shishu Bharati

The school’s objective is to develop a sense of well-informed cultural pride in the students by teaching them to Indian arts, customs, languages, religion, history, geography, and current events. It has over 850 students, over 100 teachers, and numerous volunteers. They have an evolving program in Indian culture, which is challenging because of the diverse backgrounds of teachers and students. They have language programs in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Community Catalyst

Preetesh Shrivastava

Founder

Hindi Manch

He is deeply involved in organizing and executing many cultural and community events. He volunteers countless hours of his time for the community asn well as various non-profit organization such as LearnQuest Academy of Music, India Association of Greater Boston and many others. He leads and creates a sense of enthusiasm among others to work together towards the larger good of the community. Mr. Shrivastava has also organized several national events on behalf of Hindi Manch and has brought Bollywood celebrities to Hindi Manch musical events.

Art & Culture

Academy of Creative Arts

Hetal & Java Joshi

Academy of Creative Arts is an educational institution where 30+ different forms of creative and performing art programs such as art of painting, dance forms like Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, bhangra, hindustani vocal, tabla, storytelling etc. are taught all under one roof at their 18,000-square-foot facility in Burlington, MA.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Vision-Aid

Vision-Aid, a Lexington, MA based non-profit focused on Enabling, Educating and Empowering the visually impaired, this year celebrated its 20th Anniversary. VA has created a network of Vision Rehabilitation and Education centers throughout India that currently enable over 20,000 underprivileged individuals who are visually impaired and blind through a comprehensive range of assistive tools and devices.

“Like the past winners, this year’s outstanding NECA award recipients have consistently demonstrated their unwavering dedication to their innovative ideas, communities, organizations and businesses, and have made profound impacts in their respective domains,” said Upendra Mishra, co-founder of INE MUltiMedia and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “We’re looking forward to celebrating and sharing their success with the community on Nov. 15th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. “