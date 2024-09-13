Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

Mumbai– Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to set the bar high in the world of fashion, as he has captivated his fans by donning a sophisticated formal ensemble, complemented by a vintage tie that added a touch of nostalgia to his look.

Anil took to Instagram, where he has 6.1 million followers and shared a string of pictures, in which we can see him a navy blue coloured formal suit, white shirt, and paired it with a blue tie.

The look was rounded off with black formal shoes, and sunglasses.

He captioned it as: “Some things never go out of style… A classic suit, trusted shoes, and a tie that’s been with me for years. Still feels brand new! #GoldnotOld”.

Actor Gajraj Rao posted fire emoji in the comment section. Anil’s wife Sunita and daughter Rhea posted red heart emojis.

On the work front, Anil, who has a career spanning over 40 years, has appeared in more than 100 films, and has received two National Film Awards.

Son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, he made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with a small role in ‘Hamare Tumhare’. He has starred in the Telugu film ‘Vamsa Vruksham’, and Kannada film ‘Pallavi Anupallavi’.

Anil emerged as a star with ‘Mashaal’, and has later appeared in films ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tezaab’, and ‘Ram Lakhan’.

He has been a part of projects like– ‘Om Jai Jagadish’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Biwi No.1’, ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Animal’, and ‘Fighter’.

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in the crime thriller ‘Savi’, directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films. The film starred Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

He next has ‘War 2’, and ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline.

Anupam Kher opens up about his grandparents legacy of ‘sanskaar’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a poignant throwback picture of his beloved grandparents, and reminisced about the cherished moments he has spent with them.

The actor took to his social media platform Instagram, and shared a monochrome picture of his grandfather, Pandit Amarnath and grandmother Kalawati. Anupam also wrote a heartfelt caption to honour this priceless moment.

Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi: “Mere dadaji Pandit Amarnath ji aur meri dadi Kalawati ji ki purani tasvir mili aur unke sath bitaaye hue bachpan ke din yaad aa gaye. Aaj mere sanskaron mein inka yogdaan amulya hai, pehli baar gayatri mantra ka matlab aur mahatva dadaji ne hi sikhaya tha agar aap apne grandparents ke sath rahte Hain to unke sath jarur waqt guzaare. Jeevan jeene ka inse bada nuskha aur kisi ke pass nahin hota dada-dadi ki jai nana-nani ki jai.”

Recently, Las Vegas declared September 10 as ‘Anupam Kher Day’ to honour the actor’s contribution to art and cinema globally. The Padma Shri awardee made his acting debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt-directorial ‘Saaransh’. He also gained huge recognition in negative roles in the films ‘Karma’, ‘Tezaab’ and ‘Hum’.

The 69-year-old will next feature in the political drama ‘Emergency’ in the pipeline. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is also gearing up for another pathbreaking film titled ‘Vijay 69’, helmed by Akshay Roy. The film revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Mouni Roy to attend Rahul Mishra’s show in London Fashion Week

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make an appearance at the prestigious London Fashion Week, 2024, and will be seen attending the ace couturier Rahul Mishra’s show, showcasing his innovative and sustainable designs.

Fans of Mouni are eager to see her take on the global fashion scene, as her bold choices have often set new trends. The actress’s presence at the event further solidifies her position as a fashion icon in the industry.

After Rahul’s show, Mouni will continue her sartorial journey by attending a few more shows during the week. Her striking red carpet looks and casual-chic street style have always captivated her fans, making her appearances highly anticipated.

The fashion week which started on Friday will conclude on September 17.

Meanwhile, Rahul made his debut in 2006 at Lakme Fashion Week with a collection using cotton handloom textiles from Kerala.

He is the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. He won the International Woolmark Prize in 2014 at Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian designer to win the award.

On the other hand, Mouni is best known for her portrayal of shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series ‘Naagin’. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She essayed the role of Sati in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, and Meera in ‘Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq’.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, ‘Hero Hitler in Love’. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sport film, ‘Gold’, directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like– ‘London Confidential’, ‘Made in China’, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Blackout’.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series ‘Showtime’ directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Mouni next has ‘The Virgin Tree’ in the kitty.

Kunal Kemmu shares forgotten holiday stories lost in archives

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu on Friday shared a throwback video of some memorable moments from this year’s Europe trip, along with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal, who has 3.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, posted a collaborative reel with his better half Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

The video starts with a wonderful transition showing Kunal, Soha and Inaaya jumping and then landing up on the fascinating streets of Europe. In another clip, Kunal was seen sitting in a park and then again back on the streets.

Later, the clips focus on a heart symbol made by Soha and Inaaya from their hands as they were seen sitting near the lake. In other shots, Kunal captured the scenic beauty of the streets along with historical places and other eye-catching locations.

At the same time, another transition occurs in which Soha and her baby girl Inaaya are seen moving with vibrant umbrellas in their hands as they laugh and cherish the moment. In the next clip, the three were seen enjoying the fair on the bright sunny morning.

In the last shot, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa appeared on a train as they enjoyed a joyful ride. The final shots of the clip beautifully capture the essence of Europe in a picturesque manner that can make anyone fall in love with it.

The video was captioned as: “Summer Time! What a fun holiday it was with such a fun bunch. Just realised this draft was made and forgotten. But better late than never’.”

The couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in the presence of their family and friends.

On the work front, Soha is known for her roles in blockbuster movies like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, ‘Tum Mile’, and ‘Saheb’, ‘Biwi Aur Gangster Returns’. She also made her web series debut on OTT with ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and ‘Hush Hush’.

Kunal has worked in many prominent movies such as ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Blood Money’, ‘Go Goa Gone, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Lootcase’. Kunal recently featured in his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.

Rashmika Mandanna jets off in style for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Friday jetted off to Milan, Italy, where she is poised to make her mark once again on the global fashion stage at Milan Fashion Week 2024. This marks her second appearance at the prestigious event, underscoring her rising influence and prominence in the international fashion arena.

She was spotted at the airport radiating charm in a cute and chic outfit–a white sweatshirt and black joggers. With a heartwarming gesture, she made the sweetest heart signs to the photographers, showing off her signature blend of grace and playfulness.

A source close to the industry revealed: “Rashmika will be representing India on a global stage for the second time among many other celebrities from Asia at the Milan Fashion Week 2024.”

“Milan Fashion Week 2024” (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a selfie from the flight and wrote: “Are you someone who no matter which season it is… you’ll always end up wearing a sweatshirt or a pullover?”

For the unversed, this marks the second time Rashmika will grace the Milan runway. Last time, she left everyone in awe with her stunning black gown, capturing the hearts of both fans and critics alike.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’, Dhanush and Nagarjuna in ‘Kubera’, Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhava’, Dev Mohan in ‘Rainbow’, Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’, and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal Park’, her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. She has then featured in Kannada films like ‘Anjani Putra’, ‘Chamak’, Telugu movies– ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Devadas’, ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Rashmika has also starred in Hindi action drama movie ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

The diva has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Rakul Preet shares her weekday hair evolution, gastronomic escapades

Mumbai– From getting her hair beautifully colored to indulging in a chic gel manicure and a relaxing pedicure, actress Rakul Preet Singh recently gave fans a peek into her day of self-care and glamour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers on the photo sharing application shared a video in which she is getting her hair coloured.

She says, “Hi guys see how we multi task. This is hair colour happening. And then I just got my gel nails done.”

The video is captioned as: “Hair color check, gel nails check, pedicure check…long schedule ready”.

In another Story, Rakul shared a snap of her meal. The picture shows chicken, beans and sweet potato.

The image has a caption: “Aaj ka khana x yummy… chicken…beans sabji…sweet potato”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakul is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. They had tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, ‘Gilli’, which was a remake of Selvaraghavan’s ‘7G Rainbow Colony’.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like ‘Keratam’, ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Rough’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Current Theega’, ‘Bruce Lee’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, ‘Dhruva’ and ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka’ among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’, ‘Puthagam’, ‘Yennamo Yedho’, ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, and ‘Boo’.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are– ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Chhatriwali’.

She last featured in Tamil vigilante action film ‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’, and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the pivotal roles.

She next has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’, and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in the pipeline.

Ajay, Kajol wish their ‘little man’ Yug Devgn on 14th birthday

Mumbai– Proud parents and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol have wished their son Yug Devgn on his 14th birthday on Friday and said that he makes the simplest moments unforgettable.

Ajay took to his Instagram account, where he shared two pictures with his “boy”. In the image, the two are seen going cycling in an international location.

He captioned the image: “You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo… from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored. Happy birthday my boy.”

Kajol shared a picture with her son. In the photograph, the actress is seen wearing a pink saree with golden detailing while Yug chose a white kurta pyjama.

“Happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world… May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you,” Kajol wrote.

Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor’s house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003 and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

Talking about Ajay, the actor is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s film “Singham Again”.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kashmir.

On September 11, it was announced that his upcoming film “Raid 2”, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21.

He then has “De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De” and also stars R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Then there is “Son of Sardaar 2”, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film “Son Of Sardaar”, directed by Ashwni Dhir. (IANS)