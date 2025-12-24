Yo Yo Honey Singh Revisits Childhood Memories, Plays Congo After 25 Years

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during a recent vacation, revisiting an instrument he last played more than two decades ago.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, was seen playing the congo, recalling his early days with music in the 1990s.

“I played congo after 25 years! I used to play it in Bal Bhawan in the early 90s,” he wrote in the caption, tagging the post with references to music and his holiday in Egypt.

The rapper, known for chart-topping tracks such as “Millionaire,” “Desi Kalakaar,” and “Love Dose,” has remained active on the music scene in recent years. His latest song, “Phurr,” features in Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

Speaking earlier about the track, Honey Singh said working on the song was special as Sharma is a close friend. He described “Phurr” as a high-energy party number designed to get audiences on the dance floor.

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, is a comedy-drama starring Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The film is a sequel to “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon” and follows the story of a man whose attempts to marry the woman he loves spiral into chaos as he ends up married to three women from different religious backgrounds.

Honey Singh rose to prominence with his 2011 Punjabi album “International Villager,” which featured the hit track “Gabru” with J-Star and topped Asian music charts, including the BBC Asian charts. Collaborations such as “Lak 28 Kudi” with Diljit Dosanjh further established his popularity.

His entry into Hindi film music, along with viral YouTube hits like “Brown Rang,” “High Heels,” and “Angreji Beat,” helped make him one of India’s most recognizable music stars. In 2024, he released the album “Glory,” featuring 18 tracks, and later that year, a documentary titled “Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous” premiered on Netflix, chronicling his journey in the music industry. (Source: IANS)