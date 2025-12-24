Shaan Marks Mohammed Rafi’s 102nd Birth Anniversary With Song Quiz for His Sons

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Singer Shaan marked the 102nd birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on Tuesday with a lighthearted and personal tribute, quizzing his sons on Rafi’s timeless songs during a family outing.

Sharing a video on social media, Shaan said he realized it was Rafi’s birthday while spending time with his family and decided to test how many of the late singer’s songs his sons could identify.

“We’re out somewhere as a family, and then I realised, today is Mohammed Rafi’s birthday. So I decided to do an on-the-spot quiz with my boys to see how many Rafi songs they know. I was sure they’d know at least five,” Shaan said in the video.

He encouraged them to start with the most popular choices, prompting his sons to quickly name “Chand Mera Dil,” followed by “Kya Hua Tera Vaada” and “Ramaiya Vastavaiya.” Another response, “O Haseena,” drew an enthusiastic reaction from Shaan.

“Yes, O Haseena Zulfon Wali Jaane Jahan, one of the most evergreen Rafi songs,” he said, praising their selections and adding, “All wonderful Rafi songs.”

Concluding the tribute, Shaan wished the late singer a heartfelt birthday, calling him “one of the greatest voices the world has ever known” and saying his legacy would live on forever.

Mohammed Rafi, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated playback singers, was born on December 24, 1924, in Amritsar, Punjab. Over his prolific career, he recorded more than 5,000 songs across multiple languages, leaving an indelible mark on generations of music lovers.

Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980, in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack, a loss that plunged the nation into mourning. His vast repertoire includes enduring classics such as “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho,” “Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera,” “O Haseena Zulfon Wali,” “Deewana Hua Baadal,” “Baharon Phool Barsao,” “Dil Ke Jharoke Mein,” “Teri Bindiya Re,” “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya,” “Kya Hua Tera Vaada,” and “Dafliwale Dafli Baja,” songs that continue to define Indian film music decades later. (Source: IANS)