Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aamir Khan Teams Up With Vir Das for Wild Spy Comedy ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’

MUMBAI– Aamir Khan is backing a full-blown madcap spy caper — and it comes with Vir Das in the director’s chair for the first time. The comedy-action romp, “Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos,” hits theaters on January 16, 2026.

The announcement dropped with a chaotic promo video featuring Aamir grilling Vir about the movie he’s made. Aamir fires off questions about the “action,” only to be told that most of it involves Vir getting beat up. He’s unimpressed, telling Vir he should’ve stuck to stand-up.

Romance? Aamir isn’t convinced either, mocking Vir’s so-called “love track” where he gets slapped the moment he meets the heroine. He even jokes that he asked for an item number — only to find Vir cast as the “item girl.”

Aamir dramatically declares the film a flop, prompting Vir to joke about “Laal Singh…” — and the two almost come to blows. But when the crew barges in, showering praise on the film, Aamir instantly switches sides, calling it a “great” movie he personally pushed Vir to make.

Also starring Mona Singh, the film promises a riot of comedy, chaos and offbeat spy antics.

Alia Bhatt Shows Off Perfectly Synced Workout — and Some Classic Self-Trolling

MUMBAI– Alia Bhatt gave fans a peek into her fitness grind, sharing a slick workout video that turned into a mini comedy moment.

The actress reposted a clip from her trainer showing the two of them flawlessly synced while doing a leg routine — after Alia fussed over getting the camera frame “just right.” She joked in the caption, “not me trying to micro-manage the shot,” complete with a laughing emoji.

Dressed in a grey tank top, black leggings and sneakers, Alia looked every bit the gym pro, hair tied up in a neat bun.

Outside the workout zone, Alia also hyped up Netflix’s “Dining With the Kapoors,” curated by Armaan Jain. Though she didn’t appear in the special, she praised the project on Instagram, promising it would be “too much fun.”

Alia has a packed slate ahead. She’s gearing up for YRF’s spy thriller “Alpha,” releasing April 17, 2026, and is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Soha Ali Khan Says Her Trainer Put Her in ‘Survival Mode’ — Not the Gym

MUMBAI– Soha Ali Khan joked that her latest workout looked less like strength training and more like prepping for the apocalypse.

The actress shared a video of her brutal fitness session — rolling on the floor with weights, hanging from a bar for leg raises, and basically training like she’s gearing up for combat. “I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training!” she wrote, adding a cheeky hashtag trio: workout, fitness, survival.

Dia Mirza quickly jumped in to praise her, commenting, “You are incredible!!!”

Soha regularly posts glimpses of her intense routines and clean-eating lifestyle, and she’s equally vocal about issues off the mat. Recently, she revealed she’s growing her own micro-greens at home and teased that she’ll explain why soon.

She’s also been raising alarms about India’s worsening air pollution. Last week, she posted a shot of the smoggy sky with a “toxic” sticker, urging authorities to act fast as AQI levels hit “severe” across cities.

Looks like Soha’s training for fitness — and for surviving the world outside.

Ananya Panday Says Kartik Aaryan ‘Looks Out for Everyone’ — Not Just Himself

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday is showering praise on Kartik Aaryan, calling him the kind of co-star who lifts the whole film, not just his own role.

At a media meet in Jaipur, Ananya said working with Kartik on “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” has been pure joy. “I feel very taken care of when he is around,” she said. “He’s looking out for the film — not just himself or his character.”

She added that Kartik keeps the set light, fun and open, where everyone’s opinion matters. “It’s never too serious… it’s been a joy to work this way, and even after seven years, it’s going to be the same,” she said.

This is their second film together after 2019’s “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” Kartik also reflected on how much Ananya has grown since then, praising her confidence and maturity both on and off screen.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film arrives this Christmas on December 25, with Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta also in key roles.

Yami Gautam Thanks Fans for Backing ‘HAQ,’ Says ‘Good Cinema Shall Win’

MUMBAI– Yami Gautam is celebrating the wave of love coming her way for “Haq,” where she plays Shazia Bano in a quiet but hard-hitting courtroom drama.

Ahead of another big Friday at the movies, Yami shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking audiences for embracing the film with “respect, integrity and honor.” She wrote about how “Haq” arrived in a noisy era of endless reviewers, box-office chatter and midweek scorekeeping — yet still found its own space thanks to the viewers.

She even recalled seeing fans use the phrase “Yami ka haq,” something that touched her deeply. But the actress admitted she still doesn’t know what true “validation” is for an artist — and maybe that mystery is what keeps her going.

Yami said she’ll continue chasing “fresh stories” and performing fearlessly, “direct dil-se.” She ended with a message for the industry: “Good cinema should win… good cinema shall win. We will meet again, another Friday.”

“Haq” continues to earn praise for its grounded storytelling — and for Yami’s powerful, understated performance. (Source: IANS)