MIT Professor Kripa Varanasi Elected Fellow of National Academy of Inventors

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA —Professor Kripa K. Varanasi, a renowned mechanical engineer of Indian origin at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) for 2025, according to reporting by MIT News.

The prestigious honor recognizes inventors whose work has made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and societal well-being.

Varanasi, who earned his undergraduate degree from IIT Madras before completing his master’s and doctoral studies at MIT, is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions in interfacial science, advanced materials, thermal fluids, and manufacturing technologies. Since joining the MIT faculty in 2009, he has led the interdisciplinary Varanasi Research Group, translating fundamental research into real-world solutions across sectors such as energy, water, agriculture, life sciences, transportation, and decarbonization.

Notably, Varanasi has co-founded six successful technology companies, including LiquiGlide, Infinite Cooling, and Alsym Energy, helping bridge the gap between laboratory research and market-ready innovation. His work has earned numerous accolades, including the NSF CAREER Award, DARPA Young Faculty Award, and MIT’s Frank E. Perkins Award for Excellence in Graduate Advising. He currently also serves as faculty director of MIT’s Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation.

The National Academy of Inventors named nine MIT affiliates to its 2025 class of Fellows. Alongside Varanasi, Professor Ahmad Bahai, professor of the practice in electrical engineering and computer science at MIT, was also honored. Bahai is a globally respected innovator with more than 40 patents, over 80 technical publications, and leadership roles spanning Texas Instruments, Bell Laboratories, and National Semiconductor.

NAI Fellowship is the highest professional distinction awarded exclusively to inventors. The 2025 class includes 169 U.S.-based fellows representing leading universities and research institutions, collectively holding more than 5,300 U.S. patents.

The newly elected fellows will be formally honored at the NAI Annual Conference on June 4, 2026, in Los Angeles, where medals will be presented by a senior official of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Source: MIT News, December 15, 2025