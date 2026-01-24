Women need to work three times harder than men to succeed in politics: Vasundhara Raje

- Advertisement -

Jaipur–Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that women must work three times harder than men to establish themselves in politics, underscoring the persistent challenges women face in public life.

She was speaking at the Jat Mahila Shakti Sangam programme organised at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, where she called for stronger representation of women in political leadership. Raje noted that while women have made notable strides over the years, true equality in political participation remains a distant goal.

Highlighting the journey of women in India since independence, Raje shared data to illustrate both progress and gaps. She said women’s literacy, which stood at just 9 per cent at the time of independence, has risen to 65 per cent today. Similarly, women accounted for only 3 per cent of candidates contesting the 1957 general elections, a figure that has now increased to 10 per cent. In Parliament, the number of women members has grown from 22 in the first Lok Sabha to 74 at present, while women in the Rajya Sabha have increased from 15 in 1952 to 42 today. Despite these gains, she stressed that women’s representation is still far from equal and must match that of men.

Raje cited the examples of President Draupadi Murmu and former President Pratibha Patil, saying their journeys demonstrate that education is the key to empowerment and success. She also acknowledged the contributions of several prominent women leaders and achievers, including Kamala Beniwal, Hema Malini, Sumitra Singh, Priyanka Chaudhary, Rita Chaudhary, Shikha Meel, Sushila Barala, Padma Shri awardee Krishna Poonia, Kamala Kanswa, and Divya Maderna.

During the programme, Jat Mahasabha President Raja Ram Meel praised Raje’s contribution to the Jat community, noting that she played a crucial role in safeguarding the Jat reservation in Rajasthan. He added that under her leadership, reservation benefits were extended to Jats in Dholpur and Bharatpur, calling the decision a landmark.

The event also featured addresses by MLA Shikha Meel, former MLA Krishna Poonia, and former judge Rajendra Chaudhary, who shared their perspectives on women’s empowerment and the need for greater political participation. (Source: IANS)