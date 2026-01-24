Killing of Hindus in Pakistan highlights deep-rooted culture of intolerance: Report

- Advertisement -

Kathmandu–The killing of Hindus in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh province, reflects a deeply entrenched culture of intolerance and systemic discrimination against religious minorities, according to a report highlighted on Saturday.

Sindh, home to the majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population, has witnessed repeated incidents of communal violence, often triggered by blasphemy accusations. These incidents typically follow a familiar pattern—an allegation is made, religious leaders mobilise crowds, communal unrest erupts, and Hindu families are forced to flee their homes, the report noted.

Referring to the recent killing of a Hindu farmer in Sindh, the report said the incident once again exposed the extreme vulnerability of religious minorities in the country. The victim, a young tenant farmer from the Kolhi community, was shot dead in broad daylight following a dispute with a powerful local landlord over land use. The killing sparked widespread protests across Sindh, with members of the Hindu community blocking highways and demanding justice.

“The case was not merely about one killing; it symbolised a deeper pattern of impunity, feudal power, and religious marginalisation that has defined the lived reality of Hindus in Pakistan over the past several decades,” the report, published by Nepal-based media outlet Khabarhub, stated. It added that for minorities—particularly Hindus—Pakistan has increasingly become a hostile environment marked by false allegations, forced conversions, kidnappings, economic coercion, and targeted violence.

The report also pointed out that similar incidents have occurred in Punjab province, despite its relatively small Hindu population. Citing a study by the Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice, it said at least 421 minority women and girls were subjected to forced conversions between 2021 and 2024, with 71 per cent of the victims being underage and predominantly from Hindu and Christian communities.

These developments underscore that communal violence against Hindus is not confined to specific regions but is rooted in a broader national climate of intolerance that enables mob-driven justice, the report said.

Beyond physical violence, the report highlighted systemic persecution that continues to shrink civic space for Hindus in Pakistan. It noted that underage Hindu girls are frequently abducted, coerced into converting to Islam, and married to Muslim men. Families seeking legal recourse often face intimidation, prolonged court proceedings, and verdicts that overwhelmingly favour the alleged converters.

Despite public debate and legislative efforts, the report said no effective national law criminalising forced conversions has been enacted, and no meaningful judicial precedent exists in favour of Hindu families. This legal vacuum, it warned, has emboldened perpetrators and created a climate of fear among Hindu parents.

“With limited state support and growing tolerance of radical Islamist outfits, for Pakistan’s Hindu minority, the question is no longer about equality but about survival in a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them,” the report concluded. (Source: IANS)