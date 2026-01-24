Ankita Lokhande credits mother for teaching her to make home ‘bright and happy’ during festivals

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a heartfelt glimpse into her festive celebrations, crediting her mother for instilling values that make every festival feel warm, joyful, and meaningful.

Taking to social media, Ankita posted moments from her Makar Sankranti celebrations, offering a peek into traditional rituals such as haldi-kumkum and boreloot, which added a special charm to the festivities. Explaining the significance of boreloot, the actress shared that it is a custom where elders bless children with gifts, sweets, clothes, and love, symbolizing auspicious beginnings.

Expressing her emotions, Ankita wrote, “Mumma never misses a chance to turn every festival into a bright, happy home. Because of her teachings, we’ve grown up celebrating her festival, her khushi and I promise to carry this ritual forward.”

Calling the occasion extra special, the actress added that this Makar Sankranti was filled with “haldi-kumkum with friends and family, laughter, togetherness, and lots of warmth.” She also revealed that her mother ensured her nephew Advait celebrated his first Makar Sankranti and boreloot, marking a cherished milestone for the family.

Sharing her gratitude, Ankita wrote, “Feeling so blessed, grateful, and full of love. Wishing everyone Makar Sankranti ki dher saari shubhkaamnayein.”

Ankita has often spoken about the strong bond she shares with her mother, whom she considers her rock-solid pillar of support. This emotional connection was evident during her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, where she was frequently seen getting emotional while missing her mother inside the house. During the family week episode, her mother won praise from viewers for her balanced and mature approach while addressing Ankita’s issues with husband Vicky Jain on the show.

On the personal front, Ankita Lokhande is married to businessman Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in December 2021. (Source: IANS)