With 125 People Participating, Saheli Domestic Violence Awareness Walk Raises $20,000

BURLINGTON, MA—In a collective effort to combat the pervasive issue of domestic violence, Saheli Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday raised $20,000, Saheli said in a statement.

Held on a picturesque and sunny Saturday in Burlington, MA, about 125 individuals, including Saheli staff and board members, rallied for the cause. The volunteers adorned themselves in a sea of purple, symbolizing unity and a shared commitment to breaking the cycle of abuse.

The walk, which commenced from the Burlington Town Common, continued through the high school and culminated back at the Town Common. The event conveyed a powerful message of solidarity, offering hope to survivors and signaling a united front against domestic violence.

“The event wasn’t just a walk; it was a call to action. Organizers emphasized the significance of taking proactive steps to address domestic violence. The outreach and volunteering table provided resources and opportunities for attendees to become more actively engaged in supporting survivors,” the statement said. “Additionally, a refreshments table facilitated meaningful conversations and networking among participants.”

Before the walk began, interim Executive Director, Priya Murali introduced the dedicated Saheli staff, showcasing the organization’s unified efforts in addressing domestic violence. Gratitude was expressed by the board president Neelam Wali, acknowledging the attendees’ invaluable support in this crucial cause.

The walk started with a poignant call to action by Senior Manager Deepali Gulati. Her impassioned words urged both individual and collective efforts to break the cycle of violence. Encouraging spreading awareness, reaching out to local organizations, volunteering time, and initiating conversations about domestic violence with friends and family, she inspired a collective sense of responsibility and action.

“With the help of registrations and donations, Saheli was able to raise $20,000 to support its housing, legal and mental health programs,” the statement said.

This walk not only symbolized unity but also served as a beacon of hope for survivors, sending a strong message that, as a community, we are resolute in our commitment to breaking the cycle of domestic violence, the statement said.

Based in Burlington, Saheli is a non-profit Domestic Violence Prevention/Intervention organization. It provides personalized nonjudgmental, culturally-sensitive, trauma-informed support to South Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It was founded in 1996 by immigrant women who identified the need for culturally responsive and linguistically diverse domestic violence services in Massachusetts. Saheli’s mission is to empower Immigrant women to lead safe and healthy lives, and its vision is a world free of violence against women. Saheli embraces the notion of safety, empowerment, and wellness. It addresses the unmet needs of survivors of abuse by providing advocacy, support, information, and referrals within a culturally sensitive and linguistically diverse model.