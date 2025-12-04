When Late Dharmendra Waited Two Hours Just to Watch Kapil Sharma Perform in Toronto

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– A deeply emotional moment unfolded on Indian Idol season 16 when comedian Kapil Sharma remembered his lifelong bond with the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, sharing stories that moved the audience and judges alike.

Kapil spoke with gratitude and nostalgia, recalling how Dharmendra treated him like a son from the very beginning. “Unhone hamesha mujhe apna beta mana… aur unke jaisa na koi tha, na hoga,” he said. (“He always considered me his own son… and there will never be anyone like him.”)

Kapil revealed that while fans first discovered him through local Laughter Club performances, Dharmendra became one of his earliest and strongest supporters. He recounted how the superstar once waited nearly two hours in Toronto just to watch him perform — a gesture that Kapil said he can never forget. It strengthened a bond that went well beyond celebrity circles.

Kapil also mentioned a cherished voice note in which Dharmendra blessed his television show, calling it a memory he holds close to his heart. As a tribute to both his late father and Dharmendra, Kapil performed the emotional song “Chithi Na Koi Sandesh,” leaving everyone on set visibly moved.

“Poora duniya unse pyaar karti hai,” Kapil said — “The whole world loves him” — urging viewers to continue celebrating Dharmendra’s extraordinary legacy.

For those who may not know, Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been hospitalized in mid-November with breathing difficulties, placed on a ventilator, and later discharged to continue treatment at home. (Source: IANS)