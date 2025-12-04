Music of ‘Mental Manadhil’ Will Be a Special Treat for ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ and ‘Mayakkam Enna’ Fans, Says G.V. Prakash

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Two-time National Award–winning music director, actor, and producer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Thursday shared a major update on Mental Manadhil, the highly anticipated romantic entertainer directed by Selvaraghavan.

Responding to a post from Selvaraghavan on X, where the director shared a still from the film’s set, G.V. Prakash wrote: “Shoot mode with the legendary @selvaraghavan sir… the film and its music is going to be a special treat for #aayirathiloruvan and #mayakkamenna fans.”

The update has generated major excitement among fans, especially because the Selvaraghavan–G.V. Prakash collaboration has produced chart-topping albums twice before — for Aayirathil Oruvan and Mayakkam Enna. With the duo reuniting, expectations are soaring for another breakout soundtrack.

For those unfamiliar, G.V. Prakash is not only composing the music for Mental Manadhil but is also playing the film’s lead role and producing the project under his banner, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The romantic film stars Madhuri Jain as the female lead opposite G.V. Prakash. The cast also includes several well-known character actors in supporting roles.

On the technical front, cinematography is by Arun Ramakrishnan, while editing is handled by Balaji. Art direction is by R.K. Vijay Murugan, and Dinesh Guna is serving as executive producer.

The first three shooting schedules were completed in the first half of this year, and the fourth schedule began in October.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, who has also been garnering appreciation as an actor in films like Balti and Aaryan, shared his happiness over actor Vishnu Vishal’s post announcing that Aaryan had climbed to the top spot among movies on Netflix. (Source: IANS)