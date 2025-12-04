Badshah Announces Debut Concert at The O2: ‘Desi Hip Hop Belongs on the Global Stage’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– In a major breakthrough for Indian hip hop on the world stage, rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Badshah has announced his debut headline concert at The O2 in London — one of the most prestigious arenas in global music.

The one-night-only event is scheduled for March 22, 2026, serving as the kickoff to his upcoming world tour. With this show, Badshah will become the first Indian rapper to headline a full-scale production at The O2. The moment comes two years after his surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, where he performed “Naina” and told fans he hoped to one day headline the arena himself.

While A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sid Sriram have previously performed at The O2, headlining the venue places Badshah in an elite global league that includes Beyoncé, Adele, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Madonna, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Bon Jovi, and Burna Boy.

Fans can expect an epic three-hour live experience featuring Badshah’s biggest hits, fan favorites, and new anthems from across his decade-long catalog. The show will feature large-scale staging, immersive visuals, and world-class production, with more than 15,000 fans expected to attend. Organizers say the concert is poised to become one of the most significant cultural moments for Indian hip hop next year.

“Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone — it’s a dream I’ve carried for years,” Badshah said in a statement. “Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder, and bigger than ever. March 22, 2026, will be a night we remember forever.”

Badshah’s momentum in the U.K. has been strong. In December 2023, he became the first Indian rapper to sell out the OVO Arena Wembley during his multi-city U.K. tour. That achievement helped cement his fast-growing international fanbase. His O2 headliner marks not just a career milestone but a major validation of Indian hip hop’s expanding global footprint.

This year has also been significant for the artist. Badshah became the first Indian rapper — and only the second Asian soloist — to surpass 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits. He also headlined the largest-ever sold-out Indian hip hop tour across North America.

On the music front, he recently composed the title track for Ali El Arabi’s film 52 Blue, marking his international film-scoring debut, and released “Wallah Wallah,” a collaboration with Afrobeats star Davido. (Source: IANS)