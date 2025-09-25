When KK Remembered His First Break and Praised Vishal Bhardwaj’s Boldness

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Late playback legend KK once recalled how he got his first big break in Bollywood, crediting music director Vishal Bhardwaj for taking a chance on him when he was an unknown voice.

In a resurfaced interview clip shared by Lehren, KK recounted moving to Mumbai in the mid-1990s. “I came to Bombay in 1994-1995, I would say. I did the first song for Vishal, for Gulzar sahab’s film Maachis. That was a very good break for me because it was such a big film to be singing for, for Gulzar sahab. And Vishal is a nice guy, he’s a great guy,” he said.

He added that Bhardwaj’s decision stood out because many new composers still leaned on established singers. “At that time he was new and he was willing to try me as a new singer also. Otherwise, new music directors generally want to cast established singers. So when he gave me a chance, I liked it a lot.”

KK went on to become one of India’s most beloved and versatile voices, delivering hits across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali films. Without formal classical training, he developed a distinctive style that fused melody, rock, and pop, while consciously avoiding the trappings of stardom.

His sudden death in May 2022, after a concert in Kolkata, stunned fans across the country. That performance, packed with energy despite the venue’s difficult conditions, became his final bow on stage.

For admirers, KK remains remembered not only for chart-toppers like “Pal” and “Yaaron” but also for his humility — a singer who once gratefully credited his start to a young music director willing to take a chance. (Source: IANS)