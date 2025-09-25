Diljit Dosanjh Earns International Emmy Nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has added another milestone to his global career, earning a nomination for Best Actor at the upcoming International Emmy Awards for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Directed and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, the Hindi biographical drama stars Dosanjh as Chamkila, often called the “Elvis of Punjab,” and Parineeti Chopra as his wife, Amarjot. The film traces Chamkila’s rise from a Dalit laborer and aspiring musician to a folk icon whose provocative lyrics mirrored rural Punjab’s struggles with caste, desire, and conservatism. It concludes with his shocking assassination in 1988, when both he and Amarjot were gunned down while performing on stage.

With music composed by Oscar and Grammy winner A. R. Rahman, the film blends folk roots with modern arrangements and avoids the conventional biopic format, instead using performances and interviews to capture Chamkila’s spirit and the mystery surrounding his death.

The Emmy nod marks another international recognition for Dosanjh, who has become one of India’s most visible global performers. In 2023, he made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, and the following year he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon introduced him as “the biggest Punjabi artiste on the planet.”

Known for fusing Punjabi folk with contemporary sounds, Dosanjh has taken regional music to a worldwide stage while maintaining cultural authenticity. His nomination reflects both his acting range and the growing recognition of Indian artists on global platforms.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards will be held on November 24, 2025, in New York City. (Source: IANS)