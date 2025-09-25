‘Soul of Jatadhara,’ First Track from Sudheer Babu–Sonakshi Sinha Thriller Released

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD– The makers of Jatadhara, a bilingual supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, have unveiled the film’s first track, “Soul of Jatadhara.”

The song, composed and performed by Rajeev Raj, blends traditional instrumentation with spiritual elements, opening with the chant of “Om Namah Shivaya” before building into an intense, rhythmic soundscape. Designed to reflect the movie’s mystical themes, the track combines raw energy with divine overtones to set the tone for the battle of light versus darkness at the heart of the story.

Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, features a large ensemble cast including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film promises a dramatic clash of good and evil, exploring sacrifice, fate, and human will.

Zee Studios South, one of the production partners, shared the track online with the caption: “Experience the essence of power, faith & sacrifice with the Soul of Jatadhara. Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7, 2025, in Telugu & Hindi.”

A teaser released earlier revealed Sonakshi Sinha’s role as the film’s antagonist, described as a force of darkness born of greed. Sudheer Babu’s character, in contrast, emerges from sacrifice. The preview teased an epic confrontation between the two, featuring high-stakes supernatural imagery and intense action sequences.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Jatadhara is slated for release in Telugu and Hindi on November 7, 2025. (Source: IANS)