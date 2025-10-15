When Kishore Kumar Lip-Synced to Son Amit Kumar’s Voice Before 25,000 Fans

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Amit Kumar once recalled a remarkable moment when his father, the legendary Kishore Kumar, performed in front of 25,000 people in West Bengal — without singing a single note himself.

A resurfaced video from The Kapil Sharma Show shows Amit recounting the 1975 concert at Medinipur Stadium in Kolkata, where the senior Kumar’s throat was completely choked just before the performance.

“It was in Kolkata, Medinipur Stadium, in 1975,” Amit said in the clip. “My father’s throat was completely choked, and 25,000 people were waiting. Suddenly Baba said, ‘Do one thing — I will just lip-sync to Amit’s vocals from behind.’ And it happened. I did it.”

He added, “And you know what my father said, Archana ji? He said, ‘I am unable to sing,’ in Bangla. He said, ‘My throat is choked. But my child will sing. I will just lip-sync, he will sing from behind. Will it work?’ The audience roared, ‘Yes, chalega (it will work)!’”

The crowd cheered as Amit sang backstage while Kishore Kumar acted out the performance on stage, ensuring the audience never felt disappointed.

The father-son duo’s chemistry and quick thinking became part of Indian music folklore, adding to the many colorful stories surrounding Kishore Kumar — one of the most versatile and eccentric icons in Hindi cinema.

Amit also shared another story about his father’s early years in the film industry and how Kishore Kumar turned an insult into motivation.

“My father was very fond of food. He used to go for shoots with my uncle, Ashok Kumar,” Amit recalled. “Once, a director looked at my father — who was dark-skinned as a child — and said, ‘He is dark, and you’re so fair.’ That really hit my father.”

Years later, the same director wanted to cast Kishore Kumar as a hero. “My father remembered that insult,” Amit said. “He told my uncle, ‘I’ll meet him, but I have conditions.’ He said he would roll into the office, stand on the table, salute the director, and leave with a kick. The director was furious!”

These anecdotes, blending humor and humility, highlight the legendary singer’s wit, resilience, and unconventional spirit — traits that made Kishore Kumar an enduring figure in Indian entertainment history. (Source: IANS)