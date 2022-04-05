What Exactly Happens When You Meditate?

BURLINGTON, MA—You often hear how important is meditation for both health and peace of mind. But do you know exactly what happens when you meditate?

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

Learn about the latest research trends in meditation from academic and commercial perspectives at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

An interactive panel discussion on this topic will be held by three experts. It is a great opportunity to take your understanding of meditation to the next level. Panelists for this session are: Dr. Jagpreet Chhatwal, Director at Massachusetts General Hospital and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School; Dhanashree Ram, Founder and CEO of Nous Labs and President of Mass Wellness Labs, and Vaibhav Tripathi, Neuroscientist at Boston University and a Meditation Instructor.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth. The day-long Expo will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.

See below bios of the speakers of this panel:

Dr. Jagpreet Chhatwal

Dr. Chhatwal is the Director of the Institute for Technology Assessment at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. His work has informed policies to mitigate infectious diseases spreading from injection drug use, and reduce opioid addiction and alcohol misuse. In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization, his team developed tools that inform the feasibility and cost of hepatitis C elimination in the United States and 30 other countries. Currently working with the National Institutes of Health, his work aims to identify cost-effective interventions that can reduce opioid overdose deaths in 67 communities in 4 states. He also leads a multi-institutional COVID-19 Modeling Consortium that has informed mitigation of COVID-19 in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Chhatwal has published over 100 research articles, and is work has been featured in several leading media, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and National Public Radio.

Dhanashree Ram

Dhanashree Ram is an entrepreneur who parlays her intimate knowledge of meditation and design to her strong commitment to community development and societal equity in the real and virtual worlds. With a mission to democratizing authentic meditation by designing mainstream user experiences, Dhanashree founded Nous Labs, Inc.- an experience design studio in 2016. Before that Dhanashree served corporate America for over a decade as a design consultant. Her clientele includes top Fortune 100 companies such as State Street, Bose and TIAA. Dhanashree has received several accolades for innovation in wellness and disrupting the ways in which wellness content is consumed. Dhanashree is a passionate community leader and a dedicated mental health advocate. Her work has been recognized by several prominent institutions including the office of the Governor of Massachusetts. Adding to her wellness mission, Dhanashree leads Mass Wellness Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to wellness advocacy and education. During the pandemic MWI was among the frontrunners for mental health support for first responders and dedicated resources to help wellness businesses. She is a versatile artist and a well-known name in the theater and film communities in New England. Dhanashree received her master’s degree in graphic design and Communication from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY. Dhanashree lives in Burlington, MA with her husband and enjoys long-distance bicycling in her free time.

Vaibhav Tripathi

Vaibhav is a neuroscientist at Boston University where he’s investigating working memory, cognition and investigating different brain states. He has worked as a Software Engineer in the past and worked on a startup before switching to cognitive science.

He has been a meditation practitioner for the last 12 years and a teacher for the last 8. He has worked extensively with youth on various campuses across India and US and has taught more than 1200 students over the years.

He has published studies on the effects of meditation and breathing on the brain and the body. And is trying to find robust and reproducible biomarkers of different states of consciousness. He along with his wife, Pallavi introduced a new yogic theory of consciousness based on ancient Indian wisdom and guided by modern neuroscience. He integrates spirituality and science in a beautiful way and is trying to bridge the gap between the esoteric and the scientific.