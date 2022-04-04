Bollywood Roundup: Sonnalli Seygall, Azma Fallah, Debina Bonnerjee, and more…

Sonnalli Seygall says working with Nawaz is like an acting class

Mumbai– Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who finished shooting for the upcoming film ‘Noorani Chehra’ along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, said the whole experience of working with Nawaz changed her approach towards acting.

Talking about the film, Sonnalli said, “It was amazing working with Nawaz, Jassie and Nupur. I had a blast actually as it was a super fun cast and crew. I was really looking forward to working with Nawazuddin and when it finally happened, it was almost like going to an acting school for me.

“Just watching him do these scenes and bringing his own flavour to them, wondering how he does it, was just wonderful. Most of my scenes in the film are with Nawaz and as an artiste, it was just amazing for me to have that sort of an investment and the give and take in the scene from him.”

The film is directed by Navaniat Singh.

Sonnalli who recently appeared in the Sunny Leone-starrer web series ‘Anamika’ mentioned that her character in the upcoming film is something that she has never attempted before.

“My look is very different as well as I play a well-educated Muslim girl from a small town. I started shooting for it in February in Ghaziabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. People will see me in a different avatar altogether,” said the actress, known for playing a pivotal part in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.

‘Lock Upp’: Azma Fallah reveals how she talked strangers into parting with Rs 50 lakh!

Mumbai– ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Azma Fallah revealed on the show that she used to work for a social media app wherein she duped strangers of Rs 40 to 50 lakh.

But she said she never got the full amount as it used to get deducted.

Azma said: “I used to talk to strangers on social media and earned money from them. I earned upto Rs 50 lakh from this!” After revealing the secret she was saved from elimination.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut called out the nominated ‘kaidis’: Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey and Azma Fallah. Poonam was safe.

Kangana added: “Everyone has tormented one another during the week, whether it be hiding the dryer or the coins, now I’ll do something! I’ve hidden two joker cards and two ghulam cards around the yard area, go find them right now!”

After a lot of hustle, Nisha and Azma received the ghulam card while Payal and Ali received the Joker card. Kangana urges everyone to save one Kaidi. After much deliberation, Ali was safe.

Kangana also called out Azma and Nisha since they hold the gulaam card and had to reveal a secret. Then Azma revealed the secret to make her safe inside the show.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to baby girl

Mumbai– Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl on Instagram.

The couple shared an adorable video of holding their newborn daughter.

Gurmeet wrote: “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

After this post the new parents started receiving congratulations and best wishes messages.

Sana Makbul mentioned: “Mamaaaa congratulations.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Divya Agarwal also congratulated the couple, saying: “Congratulations!!!”

Actress Hina Khan expressed her happiness through her best wishes message. She wrote with a heart emoji: “Many congratulations to both of u.”

Debina has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.

Ali, Richa begin search for lead actors for their maiden production

Mumbai– Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have kickstarted the hunt for the lead actors of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, which is their maiden production, under their new production house Pushing Buttons Studios.

The film’s physical setting finds itself in an elite boarding school of a small Himalayan hill town in northern India.

It tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother. Ali and Richa are casting for the roles of the mother and daughter for which well-known casting director Dilip Shankar has been roped in to source the talents.

Commenting on the development, Richa says, “I owe my career to an audition. I was auditioned by Kanu Bahl for ‘Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye’ and the rest is history. I auditioned for ‘Dev D’ and didn’t get the part. But that audition helped me in landing ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. I am a big believer in the process of screen tests. Both of us, our director and our co-producers are looking for intelligent performers who bring something special to the role.”

Ali Fazal adds to his partner saying that while they may be the producers, the final word on casting will lie singularly with the casting director.

He says, “We want to ensure that the roles are given to those who completely suit and deserve the part. Also, we are the producers and so the decision doesn’t entirely lie with us. Dilip’s decision will steer us in the right direction, I am sure. The idea was always to create the right environment for all department heads so they can function freely and democratically.”

Calling it a special project, the actor further mentions, “It’s a special project for us, our first and the process, every step of it is equally exciting for us. It has to be, else it would be a chore. Maintaining the sanity, the balance and the vibe of the team is what I am focussing on. The rest will come together on its own . And so The audition process for us is a little different than usual. We have great actors coming in and almost everyone is so good.”

He reveals that the process of casting sometimes goes beyond the acting prowess of the artistes, “Sometimes the right fit is based on so many more elements than just the acting genius of a person. And this is something I learnt on the job. Hell we are all still learning as we must. But as actors mould themselves into parts, parts mould themselves into actors too. We just hope to provide enough play dough for that to happen.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be next seen in ‘Fukrey 3’ and the next season of Prime Video’s ‘Inside Edge’. Ali Fazal will be next seen in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial ‘Kandahar’ where he will share the screen with Gerard Butler. (IANS)