Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Nimrat Kaur, and more…

Hrithik wishes his ‘love’ Saba Azad on 38th birthday, says ‘Let’s adventure on’

Mumbai– As Saba Azad turned 38 on Wednesday, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet note for his lady love along with picture and said that it feels like home with the actress and singer.

Hrithik took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where he shared a picture. In the image, the two are seen sitting on a staircase and Saba has her arms around Hrithik’s arm. The two are seen smiling at the camera.

He captioned it: “We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership – just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure !! That’s what it feels like with you. like Home.

“That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love,” he added.

Hrithik and Saba have been together for over a year now. The two are always seen attending events and parties together. Hrithik was earlier married to Suzzanne Khan. They have two sons together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside names such as Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Nimrat Kaur hosts screening of ‘Sajini Shinde…’ for Mumbai Police

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has hosted a special screening of her film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ for Mumbai Police, shared how all the Police officers thought that she was not acting, because of the authenticity and reality which came across as uncanny for them.

Nimrat played a cop (Bela Barot) for the first time in the movie. Bela investigates the case of a missing teacher essayed by Radhika Madan.

Post the screening, Nimrat was overwhelmed with the response she received from the officers.

She said: “So the one common thing I got from all the police officers was that they didn’t think I was acting at all, the authenticity and the reality with which I portrayed the part was really uncanny for them. They know people like that or they themselves are like that on duty.”

“There were some female Police officers I met and they said that they were actually reminded of the way they need to conduct themselves at work, where they have to have a very tough exterior so that no one would take them lightly. Because being a girl that’s the first challenge you have in working in a man’s environment ; dealing with hardened criminals and all kinds of sketchy characters. So the tougher the exterior, better the job — and the easier the job becomes for these female police officers,” shared the ‘Airlift’ fame actress.

Nimrat further shared about a Police officer, who told her that for him, she brought together the essence of the Sikh culture, which is Singh and Kaur.

“Basically Singh represents a warrior and Kaur is a princess so he said, I could see a warrior princess in you and I found that extremely complimentary and very sweet and humbling.”

Nimrat said: “All of them asked me where I did my research, whether I follow somebody around, was there some real-life inspiration that was behind my character study, mannerisms, the way I spoke, sat, etc. It was lovely to note because I actually didn’t really do that.”

“You know, I just wanted to invent something which came from within me with the help of the vision that Mikhil Musale the director and the co-writer of the script had so together we kind of built on,” she said.

“The Police officers in particular loved the no-nonsense swag Bela Barot has in the movie. They were also very, very moved by the subject and they said that they have to deal with all kinds of cyber bullying and harassment and all kinds of extortion cases on social media and how this is so relevant and how it’s so important to watch a film like this for everyone,” Nimrat concluded.

The crime thriller also stars Bhagyashree, and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Goa schedule for NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the Goa schedule of NTR Jr’s film ‘Devara: Part 1’ directed by Koratala Siva.

The actor was shooting in Goa along with co-stars NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan.

As the Goa schedule came to an end, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to share her fondness for the Devara team, also introducing her character, Thangam.

In the picture shared, she is seen donning a simple traditional green and blue saree.

Her caption reads: “Missing the set, the team, and embracing the role of Thangam. #Devara.”

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram with Part 1 releasing across India on 5 April, 2024.

Ameesha Patel on reuniting with Sunny Deol in ‘Gadar 2’: ‘It allowed me to reflect on personal growth’

Mumbai– Actress Ameesha Patel, who is all set for the television premiere of ‘Gadar 2’, reflected on her reunion with Sunny Deol, and highlighted the unique chemistry they share.

‘Gadar 2’ is directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It is a sequel to the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

The film stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, reprising their roles from the first film.

It also features Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, and Dolly Bindra in pivotal roles.

Talking about the same, Ameesha said: “It’s always great sharing space with Sunny Deol. This time, it was like revisiting a cherished chapter from the past, with a sense of curiosity and familiarity rolled into one.”

“It allowed me to reflect on personal growth and the evolution of our characters. I think Sunny and I are very real in our lives and that is who Tara and Sakina are. The vulnerability and the innocence still exist and that’s what I love about Sunny, he brings the best parts of you out,” shared Ameesha.

“Seeing him after such a long hiatus only rekindled a deep connection and shared memories, making it feel like no time has passed at all,” she concluded.

It movie will air on Zee Cinema on November 4. (IANS)