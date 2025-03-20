Wedding Trailblazer Yogi Rana on Destination Weddings and Emerging Trends

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Yogesh “Yogi” Rana, a pioneer in the Indian wedding industry and once hailed as the King of Indian Weddings in New England, continues to shape the landscape of South Asian celebrations.

After decades of orchestrating grand weddings, he has subtly adapted his business model to align with his evolving lifestyle—without stepping away from his passion.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Rana delves into the rising popularity of destination weddings, the latest wedding trends, and the growing prominence of inter-racial and multi-cultural marriages. Additionally, he dismisses speculation that he is scaling back his role as a DJ, reaffirming his commitment to the industry.

As the co-founder of Mint To Be Events—a luxury wedding planning firm he runs alongside his wife, wedding planner Tanvi Rana—Rana continues to leave a lasting impact. For over 30 years, he has been at the forefront of the New England South Asian wedding scene, primarily through his acclaimed company, Boston Sound & Light Company.

To watch the full interview, click here or on the image below.

Mint To Be Events will be featured at the Spring Wedding Expo on March 30, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Specializing in Indian, South Asian, fusion, and destination weddings, Mint To Be Events is redefining luxury wedding planning for modern couples looking to blend tradition with contemporary elegance.