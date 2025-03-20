Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Adah Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi pens an appreciation post for hubby Zaheer

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha used social media to pen an appreciation post for hubby Zaheer Iqbal.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actress shared some love-struck photographs with Zaheer on her Instagram. While Sonakshi posed in a white spaghetti top, Zaheer accompanied her in a black shirt with a matching T-shirt underneath.

Showering love on her husband, Sonakshi wrote, “A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven’t wasted even one day since I met this guy…Last pic says it all… at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in.”

Last week, Sonakshi revealed the secret to her glowing skin. She posted a clip on her IG where she was seen doing her skincare. Next, we saw Zaheer coming from behind and leaving his wife scared. Sonakshi’s reaction made Zaheer laugh out loud.

Sonakshi mentioned in the caption, “The secret to my glowing skin”.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sonakshi is currently busy shooting for her next, “Jatadhara”.

The intense first-look poster of Sonakshi featured her with elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings.

Sonakshi’s bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead.

Her fierce look was intensified as she covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, “A Force of Strength and Power.”

The project will mark Sonakshi’s Telugu debut, alongside Sudheer Babu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film will star Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in significant roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Sonakshi will also be seen romancing husband Zaheer in the upcoming project “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” Made under the direction of Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second on-screen pairing after the 2022 laughter ride “Double XXL.”

Sonakshi’s lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.”

Adah Sharma’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ is off to a great start

Mumbai– Adah Sharma is all set to deliver another memorable performance in the form of her forthcoming drama, “Tumko Meri Kasam”.

The much-awaited project had its premiere in Udaipur. The film left the audience in tears and Adah’s emotional performance struck all the right notes.

A close source, who was at the premier revealed, “Adah gets into the skin of every character she plays and this is her finest performance, especially the scenes in the second half of the film where her character is undergoing an illness. Adah’s chemistry with Ishwak is also beautifully portrayed. They make you believe they are an actual couple. The film is very engaging and it is a film that can be watched with the whole family.”

Thrilled by the audience’s reaction, Adah shared, “It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than ‘The Kerala Story’ that makes me even more happy. I give each performance my all and I’m very fortunate from horror (1920) to comedy (sunflower season 2) to action (commando) to drama and emotion, the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles.”

“Tumko Meri Kasam” is loosely based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia and Indira Murdia, who opened a chain of IVF clinics in India.

The film goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

Made under the direction of Vikram Bhatt, “Tumko Meri Kasam,” also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in supporting roles.

In addition to “Tumko Meri Kasam,” Adah’s lineup includes a biopic, an international film, season 2 of her popular show “Reeta Sanyal”, and more projects that she has been tight-lipped about.

Find out who’s keeping Rashmika Mandanna busy with late night shoots

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film “Thama,” shared a snapshot from a late-night shoot.

The ‘Pushpa’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo of director Aditya A Sarpotdar, who was captured sitting on a plastic chair and closely monitoring the shoot on a screen. Alongside it, she wrote, “My director…. Making me shoot night shoot every time…. Ice bucket …. Story of my life.” The director was quick to take note of it as he reshared the photo, and wrote, “Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power.”

Rashmika replied, “Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!”

“Thama” tells the gripping tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

The upcoming thriller, directed by ‘Munjya’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar, marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Rashmika.

“Thama,” produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, “Thama,” which also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Expressing his excitement about becoming a part of the horror-comedy universe, Ayushmann had said in a statement, “I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as ‘Thama’. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come.”

Soha Ali Khan enjoys an insightful encounter with Bill Gates

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan enjoyed an insightful encounter with American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Sharing a glimpse of her meet on social media, Soha dropped a couple of pictures with Gates. She revealed that she also got her copy of the book “Source Code” signed by Gates.

“The belief that the world is getting worse, that we can’t solve extreme poverty and disease, isn’t just mistaken. It’s harmful.” It was such a pleasure to meet someone insightful, wealthy, generous, solution-oriented, and perhaps most significantly optimistic … and to get my copy of his book signed!”, Soha wrote in the caption.

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years and has been meeting some influential people from the world of politics.

Yesterday, Soha treated the netizens with a sneak peek into her latest workout session.

She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself doing a high-intensity workout. Starting with push-ups, the diva went on to do TRX, push-up jumping jack, ab crunches, one-leg lunges, and treadmill running.

“Pushing through the week… #workoutwednesday”, Soha penned in the caption.

Soha keeps on serving fitness motivation from time to time with her social media posts.

Work-wise, Soha will next be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha fronted “Chhorii 2”. The highly-awaited drama is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, “Chhorii”.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, the sequel has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

Along with Nushrratt, the movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

The primary flick “Chhorii” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Karisma Kapoor captures the essence of a ‘blissful mood’ in new post

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a series of her stunning photos, perfectly capturing her blissful mood.

On Thursday, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos, captioning, “Follow ur bliss #Mood.” In the photos, Karisma can be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop, with the stunning scenery adding to the serene and blissful vibe. The images appear to be taken during her vacation. The actress looked lovely in a white and black floral dress as she struck a pose standing on a ship.

Known for her striking presence on social media, the 50-year-old actress frequently shares gorgeous photos and stunning photoshoots, and keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. Whether it’s a glimpse into her personal life or a sneak peek of her professional projects, Karisma keeps her followers engaged with her content.

Earlier, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Karisma dropped her photos wearing a stylish blue outfit. For the caption, she wrote, Let’s fly #HappyWomansDay.”

On the work front, Kapoor is set to star in the highly anticipated series “Brown,” where she will play the lead role of a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the murder of a young woman from a prominent family. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series also features a stellar cast, including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh, among others.

The series is produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, with Amogh Deshpande handling cinematography. “Brown” is reportedly based on Abheek Barua’s 2016 book ‘City of Death.’

Speaking about her role, Karisma had earlier shared that her character, Rita Brown, is unique and multifaceted. She explained that in order to truly embody the role, she had to shed all the glamour and glitz, fully transforming herself to fit into the character’s shoes.

Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into her shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to give a sneak peek into her shooting schedule in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing stunning visuals and behind-the-scenes moments, the actress offered a glimpse of her busy yet beautiful experience while filming in the serene hills. On Thursday, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures and short videos showcasing the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh, with mountains and lush greenery forming the perfect backdrop to her shoo

The actress also shared a video of her winking at the camera. One of the photo reads, “Second schedule starts.” She tagged the location Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

Last week, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress expressed pride in her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, calling herself a ‘Harvard wife.’ She shared pictures of her politician husband posing in front of Harvard. “My husband is a Harvard return,” she captioned it. Sharing the same picture, Parineeti then humorously added, “Ahem. I’m a Harvard wife. Bye.”

On the professional front, Parineeti has begun filming for her OTT debut series with streaming giant Netflix in February. Announcing the same, she shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

The upcoming OTT series, which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan, is set against the stunning hills of Shimla. This yet-to-be-titled project is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series is directed by Rensil D’Silva.

This marks Parineeti Chopra’s fourth collaboration with Netflix. She had previously worked with the streaming giant on Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali’s “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates International Day of Happiness with uplifting message

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh marked the occasion of the International Day of Happiness with an inspiring and uplifting message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Thank God’ actress shared her thoughts on the importance of choosing happiness every day, reminding everyone that happiness is not a destination but a choice. Sharing her photos, Rakul wrote, “Happiness is a choice, not a destination. Let’s choose it together today and every day! Happy International Day of Happiness! #InternationalDayOfHappiness.”

In the images, the actress can be seen flaunting her radiant smiles while striking different poses for the camera. The photo appears to have been taken during one of her beach vacations, with Rakul Preet Singh enjoying the serene surroundings and soaking up the sun.

Actress Rasika Dugal also shared a couple of her photos showing happiness lies in small things. Alongside the post, she wrote, “It’s always in the small things… #InternationalDayOfHappiness #HappinessDay.”

International Day of Happiness, celebrated annually on March 20, was established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. The day aims to highlight the importance of happiness and well-being in people’s lives around the world. As per the 2025 World Happiness Report, Finland is ranked as the happiest country, while India stands at 126th.

Coming back to Rakul, the actress had previously checked off her bucket list with a seaplane journey. The ‘Runway 34’ actress dropped a breathtaking video on social media, offering a glimpse into her unforgettable seaplane adventure over the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. Accompanying the video, she wrote a heartfelt caption: “I love the ocean and I love flying through paradise Sea plane travels are definitely bucket list worthy for the beauty one gets to witness ..@transmaldivian #transmaldivianairways.”

In terms of work, Rakul Preet has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her highly anticipated film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In this sequel, she reprises her role as Aisha, starring alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also feature R. Madhavan, who plays Rakul’s father. The first installment of the franchise, “De De Pyaar De,” was released in May 2019. (IANS)