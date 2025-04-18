Wedding Track ‘Jinguchaa’ from Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life Unveiled

Chennai– The makers of Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated action entertainer Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, released the film’s first single, “Jinguchaa,” on Friday to an enthusiastic response from fans and film enthusiasts.

The song was launched at a grand event held at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam in the presence of key distributors and media representatives from across India. The event marked the beginning of the film’s musical journey ahead of its release.

Set to music by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, “Jinguchaa” features lyrics penned by Kamal Haasan himself and is performed by Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Adithya RK.

A special media screening revealed that the vibrant wedding-themed number features a lively dance performance by Sanya Malhotra and Silambarasan TR, with a special appearance by Kamal Haasan, who joins the celebration with his signature flair.

The launch event was attended by the film’s core team, including director Mani Ratnam, composer A.R. Rahman, and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami, among others.

The team announced that a full-scale audio launch for Thug Life will be held on May 16. Additionally, an international musical event, the Thug Life Festival, is scheduled for May 23 in Australia, where the entire cast and crew are expected to make an appearance.

Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in the film, a role that has generated tremendous anticipation, as it marks only the second time the legendary actor is collaborating with director Mani Ratnam—following their iconic 1987 film Nayakan. The project reunites the two cinematic powerhouses after 36 years.

Described by Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph,” Thug Life boasts a powerhouse creative team, including cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, and stunt choreography by the acclaimed Anbariv duo.

Thug Life is slated for release on June 5, 2025. (Source: IANS)