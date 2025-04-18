A.R. Rahman Adds Mahindra XUV 9e—His ‘Current Favorite’—to His Car Collection

Mumbai– Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has expanded his automobile collection by adding his “current favorite” Indian electric vehicle, the Mahindra XUV 9e.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of himself with the sleek new EV, Rahman wrote, “Got my current favourite Indian EV car Mahindra XUV 9e…” The music maestro also revealed a personal connection to the car—he designed its sound.

“We designed the sound for this stylish Indian car… (also paid for this one),” he added, clarifying that the purchase was not a promotional endorsement.

Meanwhile, Rahman recently launched the first single from the highly anticipated film Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam at a grand musical event held at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam.

Titled “Jinguchaa,” the track is set against the backdrop of a traditional wedding and features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR (Simbu). The Tamil lyrics were penned by Kamal Haasan himself, marking the first time the actor has written lyrics for a film song.

Composed by Rahman, “Jinguchaa” is sung by Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Adithya RK. The film reunites Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their iconic 1987 collaboration Nayakan.

During the event, the team also announced the Thug Life Festival to be held in Sydney on May 23, 2025, in partnership with Just Grow Productions. The event will feature a live performance by A.R. Rahman.

The full audio launch of Thug Life is scheduled for May 16, ahead of its theatrical release on June 5, 2025. Kamal Haasan will portray Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, with a star-studded cast that includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Ashok Selvan. (Source: IANS)