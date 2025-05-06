Want to Age Gracefully? Black Tea, Berries, and Apples May Help, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– If you’re looking to age healthfully, your diet might hold the key. New international research suggests that regularly consuming black tea, berries, citrus fruits, and apples—foods rich in flavonoids—can significantly reduce the risk of frailty, physical decline, and poor mental health later in life.

The study, conducted by researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia, Queen’s University Belfast in the UK, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US, highlights the role of flavonoid-rich foods in promoting healthy aging.

“The aim of modern medical research isn’t just to extend lifespan, but to enhance the quality of those added years,” said Dr. Nicola Bondonno, Adjunct Lecturer at Edith Cowan University. “Our research shows that people who consume more flavonoids tend to age better.”

Flavonoids are naturally occurring compounds found in many fruits, vegetables, and beverages like tea. Known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, they are believed to support blood vessel function, maintain skeletal muscle mass, and protect against oxidative stress—all factors that contribute to healthy aging.

The research analyzed long-term dietary and health data from over 86,000 participants—62,743 women and 23,687 men—over a span of 24 years. Women with the highest flavonoid intake had a 15% lower risk of frailty, a 12% lower risk of impaired physical function, and a 12% lower risk of poor mental health compared to those with the lowest intake.

While the associations were less pronounced in men, higher flavonoid consumption was still linked to a 15% lower risk of poor mental health.

“Flavonoids play a vital role in reducing inflammation and supporting vascular and muscle health—factors crucial in preventing frailty and sustaining mental well-being as we age,” said Professor Aedin Cassidy from Queen’s University Belfast.

The study also found that simply adding three servings of flavonoid-rich foods to one’s daily diet resulted in a 6% to 11% reduction in the risk of all three aging-related conditions in women, and a notable 15% reduction in poor mental health risk in men.

“These findings reinforce the powerful impact of everyday dietary choices,” said Professor Eric Rimm of Harvard. “Small, consistent changes—like drinking black tea or snacking on apples and berries—can play a big role in improving quality of life and supporting healthy aging.”

The study underscores the value of simple nutritional habits in promoting vitality and resilience in later years, offering an accessible path to a longer, healthier life. (Source: IANS)