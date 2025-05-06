Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan Says Met Gala ‘Not My Space’ but Thanks Sabyasachi for Making Him Feel Like a King

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in style but admitted the event isn’t exactly his scene. Taking to Instagram, SRK thanked designer Sabyasachi and his team for helping him feel at ease during the fashion spectacle.

“Thanks @sabyasachiofficial for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but you made me feel comfortable… because you, like me, believe style and fashion is just being who you are. And you made me feel like a ‘K’,” Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor shared photos from the event, where he wore a dramatic black trench coat over an unbuttoned shirt, accessorized with bold diamond-studded pendants—one marked with a “K”—multiple rings, and a walking stick topped with a tiger head.

His look earned praise from friends and fans alike. Actress Kajol playfully recreated his outfit on Instagram, teasing, “Hmmmm, spot the difference.” Karan Johar shared a video of SRK’s red carpet moment, calling him “the king of the MET” and adding, “You rule.”

Celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and Ananya Panday also flooded his post with heart emojis, celebrating the star’s iconic fashion moment.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Post with Childhood and Present-Day Photos

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor took fans on a nostalgic ride with a “then and now” Instagram post, revealing she’s been planning her latest look since childhood.

In the throwback photo, a young Shraddha is seen holding a rabbit while sporting bangs—hairstyle she’s now brought back. Her current photo shows her in a stylish red top with layered gold chains, hoop earrings, and charm bracelets. “Swipe to see how long this look has been in the making,” she wrote playfully in the caption.

On Sunday, the actress also posted a foodie moment, enjoying theple with lehsun ki chutney, pickle, and yogurt, captioned humorously: “Look at your own plate before counting my theple.”

While Shraddha hasn’t officially announced her next film, reports suggest she’s teaming up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and has signed a multi-film deal with Ektaa Kapoor. She’s also rumored to be in talks for the next Dhoom installment, potentially reuniting with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Confirmation on these projects is still pending.

Hina Khan Demands Clarity Between Rape and Sexual Assault Amid Nishat Case

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has spoken out strongly following the rape and murder of a nomadic woman in Srinagar’s Nishat area, urging people to stop confusing rape with sexual assault and to stop making excuses for such crimes.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Hina wrote, “A rape is a rape. A murder is a murder. Sexual assault may differ in legal terms, but it’s often just the precursor to rape. It means the perpetrators could not, not that they did not do it.”

She condemned the tendency to blame alcohol, saying, “Alcohol doesn’t make a good man a rapist. Good men can handle both alcohol and physical strength — they use it to protect, not to harm.”

Clarifying she wasn’t endorsing drinking, Hina criticized “alcohol-blaming and escapism” as ways to deflect responsibility from the perpetrators.

She also urged people to stop avoiding uncomfortable truths. “It’s time to speak plainly, even if the perpetrator is a Kashmiri Muslim. Don’t twist the narrative to fit an agenda,” she said.

Four suspects have been arrested in the Nishat case and remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Sonam Kapoor Remembers Grandmother Nirmal Kapoor With Heartfelt Tribute

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away on May 2 at the age of 90. Sharing unseen photos on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Love you Dadi,” and included the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra in her post.

Anshula Kapoor also remembered her grandmother fondly, saying, “Her love language was feeding people, and she spoke it fluently. She held us together. I think she finally let go because she missed Dadu too much. I hope they’ve found each other.”

Actor Anil Kapoor described his late mother as the silent strength of the family. “She never stood in the spotlight, but she held everyone together. Her warmth, care, and love touched so many lives.”

Nirmal Kapoor died at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health issues.

Kajol Channels Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala Look in Playful Tribute

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan turned heads with his bold Met Gala debut, but his longtime co-star and close friend Kajol may have just stolen some of the spotlight.

In a playful Instagram post, Kajol recreated SRK’s look, donning a sleek black coat paired with chunky accessories—silver bangles, layered rings, multiple ear piercings, and a nose ring. “Hmmmmmmm, spot the difference,” she captioned the post, playfully nodding to Shah Rukh’s ensemble.

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise, calling Kajol the “Queen” to SRK’s “King” and begging for a new film featuring the iconic duo.

Shah Rukh’s original look featured a dramatic floor-length black trench, an open shirt, bold diamond jewelry (including a “K” pendant), and a tiger-topped cane—perfectly in line with this year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared SRK’s red carpet moment, writing, “All hail the king of the MET!!!” and posting a photo of him with the caption, “The King,” set to “Here Comes The Hotstepper.”

Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless on the Beach, Embraces ‘Nature Therapy’

Mumbai– Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a rejuvenating beach run, embracing what he called “nature therapy.” The video shows the fitness enthusiast running shirtless along the shoreline, flaunting his sculpted physique and promoting the mental and physical benefits of reconnecting with nature.

Known for his disciplined workout routine, the War star regularly shares fitness content with fans. Alongside his wellness message, Shroff also unveiled the teaser for his new short film Jahaan – The Last Gift, which premiered at the Waves Summit 2025.

Directed by Rahul Shetty, the film tackles climate change and human neglect through powerful storytelling and visuals. “It’s a wake-up call,” Tiger said. “This project reminded me how important it is to care for our planet.”

Up next, Shroff is gearing up for the much-anticipated Baaghi 4.

Sonam Khan Reveals Family Connection to Zeenat Aman

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Khan surprised fans by revealing her familial link to Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman.

In a recent Instagram post, Sonam shared that Zeenat is her aunt—her mother’s first cousin. While noting that they don’t know each other personally, she expressed deep admiration for Zeenat’s beauty, grace, and iconic presence.

Sonam paired the post with the classic track Satyam Shivam Sundaram, calling it a tribute to Zeenat. The 1978 film, starring Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor, was a major success and remains one of the era’s most talked-about romantic dramas.

Best known for her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema, Sonam debuted in the 1987 Telugu film Samrat and was introduced to Bollywood by Yash Chopra in Vijay (1988). She went on to star in hits like Tridev, Vishwatma, and Kodama Simham.

Kiara Advani Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala, Sidharth Malhotra Gushes

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala as she revealed her baby bump in a striking Gaurav Gupta creation. Attending the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Kiara shared photos of herself in a gold sculpted breastplate featuring two hearts, symbolizing mother and child, paired with a dramatic white cape.

She captioned her post, “Mama’s first Monday in May.” Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, reposted the pictures with a heart emoji and wrote, “Both brave hearts.”

Designer Gaurav Gupta described the ensemble, titled Bravehearts, as a tribute to legacy and new beginnings. He explained the look draws inspiration from Black Dandyism and André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala outfit, blending armor and elegance.

This marked Kiara’s Met Gala debut. The theme for this year’s event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Priyanka Chopra Channels Retro Glam at Met Gala 2025

Mumbai– Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with a stunning nod to vintage Hollywood glamour. Dressed by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, Priyanka embraced the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in a white halter-neck gown adorned with black polka dots, black buttons, and a cinched waist belt. She completed the retro-inspired look with a dramatic wide-brimmed black hat and an emerald green statement necklace.

Sharing her look on Instagram with a simple caption, “MET 2025,” Priyanka gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her red carpet prep, teasing a new Max Factor product for that perfect glow.

The actress was joined by husband Nick Jonas, who complemented her ensemble in sleek black trousers and an off-white shirt with a knotted scarf at the neck.

Priyanka and Nick, who first appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017, are now regulars at the prestigious fashion event. This year’s gala was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with stars like Simone Biles, Doechii, and Usher on the host committee.

Often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night,” the Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and showcases cutting-edge couture where fashion, culture, and art collide.