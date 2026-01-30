Vishal Mishra Says New Track ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ Emerged From a “Very Restless Place”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra has released ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe,’ the first song from his debut album Pagalpan, describing the track as emerging from a deeply restless and emotionally turbulent phase of his life.

The song, which captures vulnerability, unease, and unspoken emotions, serves as the emotional entry point to the album, offering listeners insight into the personal experiences that shaped the project.

“‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place. The last two years of my life were filled with unease, loneliness, and a quiet kind of pain, and this song was the first emotion that needed to come out,” Mishra said. “It felt right for it to lead the way into Pagalpan, because it sets the emotional truth of everything that follows.”

Mishra said the album is both personal and collective in spirit, rooted in shared emotional experiences. “This album exists because of the blessings of God & my fans. Pagalpan is deeply personal, but it also belongs to people like me, people who feel deeply, who struggle silently, who often don’t find the right words at the right time,” he said.

Describing the vision behind the project, Mishra added, “This first song is my dedication to everyone who couldn’t express their love or their pain when they needed to. Bhushan ji and I had envisioned Pagalpan a couple of years ago as something truly special, an international album coming from India, bringing together artists, sounds, cultures, and emotions from across the world to create something that belongs to everyone. We are all lonely in our own ways, we are all healing, and I hope this album becomes a companion for those moments.”

Pagalpan is positioned as an international album grounded in Indian emotional sensibilities, featuring a blend of global sounds, cultures, and collaborations. The project reflects Mishra’s artistic evolution as he steps beyond familiar territory to present a more honest and emotionally resonant narrative.

‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ is currently available for streaming across platforms. (Source: IANS)