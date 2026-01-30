Vishal Bhardwaj Urges Arijit Singh to Reconsider Retirement, Calls Decision “Unfair”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Music composer and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has publicly appealed to singer Arijit Singh to reconsider his decision to step away from playback singing, calling the move “unfair” and urging him to “take back his sanyaas.”

Bhardwaj shared an emotional video on social media in which he is seen singing a song recorded by Arijit Singh, reacting to the singer’s recent announcement that he will no longer take on new playback assignments.

Alongside the video, Bhardwaj wrote a heartfelt note expressing disbelief over the decision. “Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable,” he wrote.

In the video, Bhardwaj is seated in what appears to be a home setting, singing with visible emotion. According to his caption, the song, from his upcoming film O Romeo, was recorded by Arijit Singh on his phone.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Arijit Singh have collaborated on several notable projects over the years, making the announcement particularly poignant for the filmmaker.

Arijit Singh announced his decision to retire from playback singing on January 27, a move that sent shockwaves through the film and music industry. Composers, filmmakers, and fans have since expressed surprise and disappointment.

In his social media note, Singh said he would no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist. “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

The singer also thanked his listeners for their continued love and support, describing his career as a playback singer as “wonderful.” (Source: IANS)