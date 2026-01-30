Zoya Akhtar Shares 18-Year-Old Throwback, Remembers When Actors “Hung Out on Sets”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Friday, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her debut directorial film Luck By Chance and recalling a time when, as she put it, “actors were friends that hung out on sets.”

Akhtar posted a carousel of throwback photographs from the 2008 film on social media, marking 18 years since its release. Reflecting on what she described as a simpler and more creatively driven era, she accompanied the images with a caption that read: “Luck By Chance 2008 Those were the days:

It was my first We shot on film We had prints Romance ruled the screen My first hero was my first hero The skies were blue Actors were friends that hung out on sets This was a nuanced conversation Akira was a baby Carlos was also a kid Reema and me were unofficial co writers No one looked at their phone in the morning Life was a dream”

The photographs offer a glimpse into the making of Luck By Chance, including an image of the film’s clapperboard marking the start of Akhtar’s journey as a director. Another frame shows her behind the camera with cinematographer Carlos Catalan, deeply focused on a shot. Still images from the film feature Hrithik Roshan and Isha Sharvani, as well as veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and the late Rishi Kapoor in an intense conversational scene. One photograph also captures a candid moment of Akhtar with her daughter Akira as a baby.

Zoya Akhtar is the daughter of veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and writer Honey Irani, and the sister of actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Over the years, she has directed several acclaimed films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and The Archies.

Luck By Chance starred Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, and Rishi Kapoor in key roles. The film followed the journey of an industry outsider navigating Bollywood and was widely noted for its realistic portrayal of the Hindi film industry. (Source: IANS)