Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account Restored After Brief Outage

NEW DELHI — Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s official Instagram account was reinstated on Friday morning after a brief disappearance that left fans confused and sparked widespread online speculation.

Late Thursday night, Kohli’s verified Instagram profile, followed by more than 274 million users, suddenly became inaccessible. Visitors attempting to view the account were met with an error message indicating that the page was unavailable, prompting questions over whether the account had been deleted, deactivated, or temporarily suspended.

The unexpected outage quickly triggered intense discussion across social media platforms, given Kohli’s massive global following and his status as one of the most digitally influential athletes in the world. His Instagram account is widely followed for its mix of cricket-related content, brand endorsements, fitness updates, and personal family moments.

Within minutes of the account disappearing, hashtags related to Kohli began trending, with fans sharing screenshots and theories on X and online forums. Speculation ranged from a voluntary social media break to a technical glitch on Instagram’s side. Some users also raised concerns about a possible hacking incident, though there has been no evidence to support that claim.

Kohli remains one of the most recognizable figures in global sport, with a social media presence that extends well beyond cricket. The brief unavailability of his account was therefore immediately noticed by fans and followers worldwide.

On the field, Kohli has continued to make headlines. Earlier this month, he reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings following a commanding 124-run innings against New Zealand, marking his 54th ODI century. He later slipped to second place after New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell moved ahead in the rankings.

Kohli has also become India’s highest run-scorer against New Zealand in one-day internationals. In 35 ODIs against the Kiwis, he has scored 1,773 runs at an average of 55.4, including six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with a highest score of 154. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had accumulated 1,750 runs in 42 matches at an average of 46.05, with five hundreds and eight fifties. (Source: IANS)