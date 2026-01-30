Samson in Focus as India Seeks Series-Ending Win Against New Zealand in Fifth T20I

- Advertisement -

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — All eyes will again be on hometown favorite Sanju Samson as India looks to close out the five-match T20I series with a victory against New Zealand at Greenfield Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old opener has struggled to convert starts into big scores during the series. Samson, who returned to the opening slot after Shubman Gill was dropped from the side, has managed just 40 runs across four innings against the Black Caps.

India had already sealed the series by winning the first three matches before shifting into experimental mode in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The team opted to play an additional bowler in place of Ishan Kishan, a move that did not pay off.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 215 runs, powered by fluent innings from Tim Seifert and Devon Conway. India faltered early in the chase as wickets fell in quick succession, and despite a fighting knock of 65 from Shivam Dube, the hosts were beaten by 50 runs.

As India targets a 4-1 series result, the team management may consider changes to the playing XI. Ishan Kishan is likely to return after missing the previous match, while Varun Chakravarthy could also come back into the side after being rested for the last two games.

India has enjoyed strong results at Greenfield Stadium, winning three of the four T20I matches played at the venue. The average first-innings score at the ground is 155, while the highest total remains India’s 235 against Australia in 2023.

With momentum and home advantage on their side, India will be aiming for another authoritative performance. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to end the tour on a positive note before shifting focus to the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

The match will be played on Saturday, January 31, with a 7:00 p.m. IST start at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: IANS)