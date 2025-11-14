Award-Winning Tamil Film ‘Kinaru’ Set for Children’s Day Release on November 14

- Advertisement -

Chennai— Kinaru, director Harikumaran’s critically acclaimed Tamil film and winner of six international awards, is set to release in theatres on November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day. The film has already generated significant buzz in festival circuits and among industry insiders for its heartfelt storytelling and powerful visual appeal.

Produced by Suriya Narayanan and Vinod Sekar, Kinaru is being presented by Madras Stories, a production house known for spotlighting fresh creative voices and previously recognized for films such as Burkha and Lineman.

A special celebrity premiere was held in Chennai recently, attended by several leading stars along with 30 children. Early viewers praised the film for its sincerity, emotional depth, and strong message, with many congratulating the team on delivering a film that resonates with all age groups.

Kinaru has earned international honours including Best Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Direction at the Pegasus Film Festival 2024, the Accolade Global Film Competition, and the IndieFEST Film Awards. It was also officially selected for the World Cinema Competition category at the 2024 Chennai International Film Festival.

Sharing insight into his vision, director Harikumaran said, “Kinaru tells a story centered around childhood, friendship, faith, and family bonds. It follows four village children who are humiliated and forbidden from playing near a neighbour’s well. Determined to carve out a space of their own, they set out to dig their own well — a journey filled with challenges. This pursuit of their dream is told through the innocent yet inspiring lens of children. Kinaru is not just for kids; it’s a heartwarming and humorous family film that everyone can enjoy.”

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Gautham Venkatesh, whose vibrant visuals elevate the storytelling; music composer Bhuvanesh Selvanesan, who scores the film with warmth and charm; and editor K.S. Gautham Raj. Sound mixing is by Daniel, with sound design by Kishore Kamaraj.

With its touching narrative and strong visual craftsmanship, Kinaru aims to offer audiences a meaningful and uplifting experience — fittingly arriving on a day dedicated to children and their dreams. (Source: IANS)