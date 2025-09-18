Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Groove with Guru Randhawa in New Track ‘Perfect’

MUMBAI, Sept. 18 — The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari unveiled their latest song “Perfect” on Thursday, featuring stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa.

The energetic dance track has been performed by Randhawa, who also co-wrote the music and lyrics with Gill Machhrai and Rony Ajnali. Dilmaan produced the number, which has been released under the Sony Music India label.

“This is my fourth collaboration with Guru,” Varun Dhawan said in a statement. “I’ve known him for a long time, so when he played ‘Perfect’ for me, I instantly felt it was the right song for our film. I called Shashank [Khaitan] straight away and told him, ‘We have to have this.’”

Randhawa said the song is all about fresh energy and fun. “The beats are infectious, and the rhythm has that playful swing that makes it impossible not to groove,” he said. “With Varun and Janhvi bringing their energy to the dance floor, it adds the ‘PERFECT’ touch. I’m sure fans will stream it nonstop and make it yet another chartbuster.”

Janhvi Kapoor echoed the excitement, adding: “Guru has created something so catchy and full of life, and dancing to it with Varun was an absolute blast. The minute you hear it, it makes you want to move. I hope audiences feel the same excitement we did while bringing it to life.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra. (Source: IANS)