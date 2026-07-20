Usha Vance Gives Birth to Fourth Child

Washington–Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have announced the birth of their fourth child, making Vance the first sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years to welcome a baby while in office.

Their son, Alec Neel Vance, was born Sunday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The announcement, which carried the seal of the vice president of the United States, was signed by both JD and Usha Vance.

The couple also thanked the medical teams that cared for Usha and the newborn.

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family,” they said.

Alec is the couple’s fourth child and third son. The Vances also have two sons, Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6, and a daughter, Mirabel, 4. They have largely kept their children out of the public spotlight.

Their previous child was born in December 2021, when JD Vance was campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. The couple announced in January that they were expecting another son.

The birth marked a rare event in American political history. The last vice president known to have welcomed a child while in office was Schuyler Colfax, whose son, Schuyler Colfax III, was born in 1870.

Before Colfax, Vice President John C. Calhoun welcomed a son, William, in 1829.

Vance, 41, became the third-youngest person to be sworn in as vice president. The Republican has emerged as a prominent figure in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Born Usha Bala Chilukuri, Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in California. Her family traces its roots to Andhra Pradesh.

Usha and JD Vance met while attending Yale Law School and married in 2014. (Source: IANS)