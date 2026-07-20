Expanded World Cup Brings New Rules, Rising Stars and Veteran Farewells

New York–The 2026 FIFA World Cup introduced a dramatically different version of soccer’s biggest tournament, combining an expanded field, three host countries, controversial new rules and emotional farewells from several legendary players.

FIFA had approved the expansion from 32 to 48 teams before selecting the host. After the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico won the vote in 2018, the tournament became the first World Cup staged across three countries.

Soccer’s governing body also introduced several rule changes, including automatic red cards for players who cover their mouths during confrontations, mandatory hydration breaks in every match and corner kicks for attacking teams when goalkeepers hold the ball beyond the permitted time.

The larger field brought together contrasting playing styles and soccer cultures. Disciplined, possession-oriented teams faced aggressive opponents built around high pressing, speed and creativity.

European teams illustrated that contrast. France relied heavily on an attacking group led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

Spain, meanwhile, adopted a more patient and controlled approach. Its defense set a World Cup record with six consecutive clean sheets, a streak that began during the 2022 tournament. Goalkeeper Unai Simon’s shutout run reached 609 minutes after Spain defeated Portugal in the round of 16.

Morocco again led Africa’s challenge, combining positional discipline with speed and aggressive pressure. The approach was more adventurous than the deep defensive system that helped the country reach the semifinals in 2022.

South American teams produced flashes of brilliance, although former champions Brazil and Uruguay failed to meet expectations.

The tournament also provided a stage for emerging players.

Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, an 18-year-old who plays for French club Lille, delivered composed performances after switching his international allegiance from France. His play reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and other major European clubs.

Ivory Coast’s Yan Diomande, 19, also justified expectations as his team advanced to the knockout rounds before losing to Norway on a late goal from Erling Haaland.

Colombian midfielder Gustavo Puerta emerged as another standout. The Racing Santander player’s creativity and passing helped Colombia reach the round of 16, where it lost to Switzerland on penalties.

The arrival of a new generation coincided with the World Cup farewells of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Neymar.

Several disciplinary controversies also overshadowed the competition.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under the rule prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontations. The incident involving Türkiye defender Mert Muldur also resulted in a one-game suspension for Almiron, ruling him out of Paraguay’s final group match against Australia.

Another dispute involved United States forward Folarin Balogun, who was sent off for stepping on an opponent’s ankle during his team’s round-of-32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The red card initially carried an automatic one-game suspension, but FIFA’s disciplinary committee later provisionally lifted the ban, fined Balogun $40,000 and cleared him to face Belgium.

Belgium challenged the decision, but FIFA’s appeals committee rejected the protest less than eight hours before kickoff. UEFA said the ruling “crossed a red line,” describing it as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

Balogun later acknowledged that he knew the reversal “would cause a lot of controversy.”

The tournament also showcased an exceptional group of attacking players. Mbappe finished with 10 goals, while Lionel Messi scored eight times in his sixth and likely final World Cup.

Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Mikel Oyarzabal were also among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Spain ultimately claimed the tournament’s defining moment, denying Messi a final World Cup triumph and securing the championship for itself. (Source: IANS)