US trade chief calls India talks ‘best offers ever received’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States is pressing ahead with intensive trade negotiations with India, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer telling lawmakers that New Delhi has made “the best we’ve ever received as a country” in ongoing discussions aimed at expanding market access for American farm products, including grain sorghum and soy.

Testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, Greer said a USTR team was currently “in New Delhi, as we speak,” working through sensitive agricultural barriers. He acknowledged that “there is resistance in India… to certain row crops,” but emphasized that India’s latest proposals represent an unusual level of flexibility. “They’ve been quite forward-leaning,” he told senators.

Greer suggested that India is emerging as “a viable alternative market” for U.S. commodities at a time when American producers are dealing with growing inventories and fluctuating demand from China. “We have to find a way to manage that trade,” he said, adding that while India has long been a difficult market to access, current engagement marks a shift.

Committee Chair Jerry Moran, who voiced concerns about shrinking export options for Kansas farmers, pressed Greer on diversifying destinations beyond China. Calling India “such a difficult country to crack,” Moran pointed to mounting stockpiles. Greer responded that current diplomatic and commercial outreach with India is more advanced than in previous administrations.

Greer described the talks with India as part of a broader global realignment of U.S. trade priorities centered on reducing deficits and securing reciprocal access. “We’re opening market access all over the world in places like Southeast Asia and even in Europe,” he said. These new openings, he argued, strengthen Washington’s leverage with partners such as India and help ensure “structural constant access” for American exporters.

He also signaled that tariff and market-access questions would extend beyond agriculture. Asked about the future of zero-tariff commitments on civil aviation parts under the 1979 Aircraft Agreement, Greer said discussions with India were “fairly far advanced,” adding: “We can certainly talk about extending treatment to those countries… if they’re willing to play ball and come to the table and give the United States the market access it should have.”

Moran further highlighted India as a potential major buyer of U.S. ethanol derived from corn and soy. Greer did not provide specifics on India but said “a lot of other countries… have agreed to open their markets for U.S. ethanol,” noting that the European Union has committed to purchase “$750 billion in U.S. energy products” over several years, including biofuels.

Several senators raised concerns about the pressure facing American farmers amid volatile tariffs and shifting Chinese purchases. Greer maintained that the administration’s pursuit of reciprocal agreements was creating new opportunities for exporters. He said the United States was “breaking the mold of conventional wisdom in Washington” and securing commitments from partners on tariffs, regulatory barriers and FDA recognition for medicines.

Throughout the hearing, Greer underscored the administration’s belief that aggressive negotiation — including the use of tariffs — remains essential to enforcing obligations and opening markets. “They respond to enforcement,” he said. “That’s how we’re able to generate compliance and market opening.”

India–U.S. trade relations have expanded significantly over the past decade, with negotiations spanning agriculture, digital services, aviation, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals. India remains one of America’s fastest-growing export destinations, though agricultural shipments continue to encounter longstanding tariff and sanitary restrictions.

Talks have accelerated under the U.S.–India Strategic Trade Dialogue and other Indo-Pacific frameworks as both governments pursue supply-chain diversification and closer commercial integration amid global geopolitical shifts. (Source: IANS)