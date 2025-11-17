US Colleges Report Decline in Indian Student Enrollment Amid Visa Concerns and Policy Changes

- Advertisement -

Washington — A majority of U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a noticeable decline in Indian student enrollment in the 2025 academic year, with a new report highlighting a 10 percent drop in graduate admissions from India and an even sharper 17 percent overall decline in new international students for the fall 2025 semester.

The findings come from the annual “Open Doors” report released Monday by the Institute of International Education (IIE), funded by the U.S. State Department. Based on responses from 825 institutions, over 61 percent reported a decrease in Indian student enrollment this fall. Nearly all institutions that experienced declines — more than 96 percent — cited visa-related challenges as the primary reason, followed by ongoing travel restrictions.

Despite the recent downturn, India remained the single largest source of international students in the United States during the 2024–25 academic year. Indian students accounted for nearly half of all international graduate students and about one-third of the total international student population. While overall Indian enrollment rose 10 percent in 2024–25, graduate-level applications dropped by 10 percent, signalling potential shifts in long-term trends.

The decline comes amid heightened scrutiny from the Trump administration, which has introduced several measures impacting foreign students and workers. The U.S. Department of Labor recently opened more than 170 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa — a key pathway for international students to stay and work in the U.S. after completing their studies.

Additionally, the White House has endorsed a proposal to introduce a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visa applications. In a statement to IANS, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended the move as a “significant first step to stop abuses of the system,” arguing it would prevent American workers from being undercut by lower-paid foreign labor.

The political rhetoric has intensified, with conservative lawmakers like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene advocating for a near-total ban on H-1B visas outside of medical professions. In a recent social media post, she argued that ending the program would open more job and housing opportunities for American citizens.

The State Department has reportedly revoked at least 6,000 student visas since January, adding further uncertainty for international applicants.

International students make up roughly 6 percent of the U.S. higher education population, contributing about $55 billion to the American economy annually. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, their expenditures support more than 355,000 jobs nationwide.

With declining enrollment from key markets like India, U.S. universities may face financial and academic repercussions, while students abroad continue to grapple with shifting immigration policies and increasing barriers to study in America. (Source: IANS)