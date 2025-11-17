Theegala Finishes Tied-42nd in Bermuda as Adam Schenk Claims First PGA Tour Title

- Advertisement -

Southampton (Bermuda) — Sahith Theegala endured a lackluster finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a 2-over 73 in the final round to close the event tied for 42nd. The American golfer, who has been struggling this season, finished with an even-par total of 284 after rounds of 76, 65, 70, and 73.

With just one event left in the PGA Tour’s Fall series, Theegala’s status for upcoming seasons remains secure thanks to his 2024 Tour Championship appearance, which guaranteed his card for both 2025 and 2026.

The tournament’s highlight came from Adam Schenk, who captured his first PGA Tour victory after 243 starts. Schenk secured an even-par 71 on a blustery final day, holding off Chandler Phillips by one stroke in wind gusts topping 30 mph.

Schenk, ranked 134th in the FedExCup and on the verge of returning to Q-School, held his nerve during one of the toughest rounds of his career. He made a lone birdie and several clutch par saves, including a critical up-and-down on the 18th hole at Port Royal. His decision to putt from just off the green proved pivotal, as he rolled the ball to within 5 feet and converted the par putt to clinch the win.

The victory grants Schenk a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. With the FedExCup cutoff now at the top 100 instead of 125, his win secures his future amid increasingly competitive field limits.

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, who began the final round one shot behind and played in the same group as Schenk, had an opportunity to force a playoff. However, his approach shot into a back bunker on 18 was followed by a par putt that lipped out due to the high winds. A par would have moved him to No. 83 in the FedExCup rankings, but instead, he sits at No. 99, leaving him with added pressure heading into the final event of the season.

With the Fall series nearing its end, both Schenk and Kanaya remain in the spotlight as the race for FedExCup points intensifies. (Source: IANS)