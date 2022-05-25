Ulka Gupta roped in for new show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actress Ulka Gupta known for her role in ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, has been roped in for the new show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery.’ Ulka will be seen playing the role of Banni.

The show is about the journey of a strong and fierce girl, Banni who runs a food delivery business where she cooks home-cooked meals for people who have moved to the city in quest of a job but miss home-cooked food.

Ulka is back on screen after a six-year hiatus. Talking about her comeback on the small screen, Ulka says: “It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down south, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with.”

“Keeping my graph and experience in mind, Banni is one such challenging role that I would like to portray for my fans,” she concludes.

Ulka is cast opposite Pravisht Mishra, who would play a disabled character named Yuvaan.

‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ is starting from May 30, every Monday to Saturday at 9 p.m. on Star Plus. (IANS)