U.S. Sanctions Indian Company Over Director’s Alleged Ties to Iran’s Missile and Drone Programs

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — The United States has imposed sanctions on an Indian company after alleging that one of its directors was involved in a procurement network linked to Iran’s missile and drone programs, according to an announcement from the Treasury Department on Wednesday.

Farmlane Private Limited, a Chandigarh-based firm, was among 32 companies and individuals targeted for what the U.S. says are connections to supply chains supporting Iran’s development of missiles and unmanned aerial systems. While the Treasury Department did not directly accuse Farmlane of supplying materials used in rocket propellants, officials said a company director played a role in a broader scheme that relied on suppliers in China.

The director was identified as Marco Klinge, a United Arab Emirates–based German citizen who sits on Farmlane’s board, according to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Under the sanctions, the listed entities and individuals are barred from accessing the U.S. financial system, and any assets held in the United States will be frozen.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the measures invoke the United Nations sanctions that were reimposed on Iran in September, after the UN determined Tehran had violated the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said the action aligns with President Donald Trump’s directive to exert “maximum pressure” on Iran to curb what Washington describes as its nuclear ambitions.

“The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system,” Hurley said.

The 32 sanctioned targets span several countries, including Germany, Ukraine, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, and Iran. U.S. officials say the group operated multiple procurement networks used to source materials and technologies for Tehran’s weapons programs. (Source: IANS)