Rishabh Pant Says He’s “Very Happy to Be Back” as He Returns From Ankle Injury

KOLKATA, India — India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said he is grateful and delighted to return to international cricket after spending nearly four months recovering from a right-ankle injury. Pant has been named in India’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, which begins Friday at Eden Gardens.

Pant recently resumed competitive play by leading India A in two unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Before that, he completed a lengthy rehabilitation program at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, where he was cleared for a full return.

“After an injury, it is never easy to come back. But God has been kind always, and he has blessed me always, and this time also, and very happy to be back,” Pant said in a video released by the BCCI.

He added that gratitude has been a constant part of his outlook. “Every time I take the field, one thing I try to be is to be grateful. That’s why I always look up and thank God, my parents, my family—everyone has supported me during the recovery phase.”

The 28-year-old reflected on his mindset during rehabilitation and said he focused on managing what he could control rather than dwelling on uncertainty. “One thing I do is to focus on controllables; luck is one thing that you cannot control. I try not to think about that. If you can keep your mind in a place where things are not affecting you and focus only on what matters, you will find happiness,” he said.

Pant said staying disciplined, working hard, and finding enjoyment in the recovery process helped him stay positive. “Be in a zone where you feel comfortable, work hard, be disciplined… and enjoy that moment. Whatever you are doing, give your 100 percent and find joy and happiness in that.”

In the recent India A series, Pant scored 17, 90, 24, and 65 in four innings. He initially suffered a toe injury during the fourth Test of India’s tour of England in Manchester. Across seven innings on that tour, he amassed 479 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries. (Source: IANS)