Two More Burglaries targeting Indian Families, This Time in Hudson

Hudson, MA– Hudson Police say there were two home burglaries targeting Indian American Families over the weekend in their town. In a Facebook post the Hudson Police say “there is no connection between the residents, other than they are both of Indian descent.” They also go on to say that each crime scene follows the same pattern of break-ins seen recently across the state, perpetrators enter through the second floor, while the family is not home, and they victims are of Indian descent.

The Facebook post also includes tips on how to prevent break-ins at your house:

Make your home look like it is occupied.

Have interior lights on timers as if you were home.

Motion lights.

If you have an alarm system, use it. We have seen residents with an alarm system installed, paying the monthly but do not turn it on

Lock all windows/doors, even second floor windows. Criminals have been known to gain access through a second story window knowing they are typically not alarmed. Do not leave a ladder accessible to gain access to the second floor.

Lock your garage door.

Arrange for someone to pick up your mail/newspaper or suspend delivery until you return.

If you will be traveling, do not post your plans on social media. Ensure other family members do not do so either.

Have trusted neighbors keep an eye on your home.