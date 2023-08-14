Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, and more…

- Advertisement -

Disha Patani debuts as director for music video of ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani is all set to now be seen in a new music video with ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ and will mark her debut as a director.

Releasing the poster for the upcoming video Disha shared on her social media: “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on August 16, 2023 on #PlayDMF official YouTube channel.”

In the poster, Disha looks carefree and enjoys the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always, she is looking fabulous.

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ feels like an anthem to being care free.

On the workfront Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Suriya 42’ in the pipeline.

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film ‘Loafer’ in 2015. She had her first Hindi film release with the biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

She subsequently played the leading lady in the Chinese action comedy ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ (2017) and the Hindi films ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018), ‘Bharat’ (2019), ‘Malang’ (2020) and ‘Ek Villain Returns’ (2022).

Salman, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer, Paloma’s title track from ‘Dono’

New Delhi– Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the stars who redefined the concept of love in 1989 with the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ are all set to launch the title track of the upcoming film ‘Dono’, starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It is also the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

For its 59th Film Production, ‘Dono’, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. ‘Dono’ has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter-breaking teaser. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now.

Back in 1989, Rajshri’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ had the same vibe. It made Salman everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree. The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records for a debutant film!

Thirty three years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish is all set to take this legacy forward! Salman and Bhagyashree will together launch the title track of ‘Dono’ on August 16, crowning Rajveer and Paloma as the new Rajshri romantic pair.

This will be the first song to come from Dono’s anticipated album done by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy.

Directed by Avnish, and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth. It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

Janhvi shares detailed b’day post on Sridevi with cute throwback pic

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday remembered her mother and late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary, calling her the most special woman, and the reason that they keep going.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a throwback black and white photo of Sridevi from the sets of a movie.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note: “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday.”

Janhvi added: “And you could tell me if I’m myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going… hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today.”

The post was liked by Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others.

Shanaya Kapoor commented “Love You”, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped several red heart emojis.

Tanisha Santoshi said, “The best person ever love you so much.”

Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with “Happy Birthday” and many heart emojis.

Sridevi’s young daughter Khushi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Archies’, wrote “Happy Birthday Mama” with a white emoji.

Google Calendars also paid tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 as a result of cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She now has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’ in her kitty.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on Sep 22

Mumbai– National crush Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ by Yash Raj Films, is all set to release on September 22.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control.

Vicky gave audiences a sneak-peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone.

Vicky has given spectacular performances in films like Uri, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, Manmarziyaan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, to name a few.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. (IANS)