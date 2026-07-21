Turmeric Prices Near ₹20,000 a Quintal in Erode as Drought Concerns Tighten Supply

Erode–Turmeric prices in Erode, one of Tamil Nadu’s leading trading centers, have climbed to nearly ₹20,000 per quintal as shrinking arrivals, strong demand and fears of drought-driven production declines tighten supplies.

The finger variety reached ₹19,779 per quintal Monday, up sharply from ₹15,199 on June 19 and about ₹14,000 on April 20, according to market data.

Prices for the bulb variety have also risen, increasing from about ₹14,000 per quintal in April to ₹17,632 Monday.

Traders attributed the rally to limited supplies and expectations that inadequate water availability will reduce the area planted with turmeric during the next cultivation season. Drought conditions in Erode and other major growing regions have heightened concerns about future production.

M. Sathyamurthy, secretary of the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, said wholesalers have begun building inventories in anticipation of a possible shortage, adding to demand as market arrivals decline.

Fresh supplies in major turmeric markets across Erode, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra have largely ended, he said. The annual marketing season for newly harvested turmeric generally runs from February through June, meaning significant new arrivals are not expected until February 2027.

Sathyamurthy said prices could stabilize if the region receives adequate rainfall. A prolonged drought, however, could further reduce cultivation and push prices higher.

Farmers said many growers are unlikely to benefit significantly from the current rally because they sold their crops before prices reached their present levels.

Manirajan, a turmeric farmer from the Lower Bhavani area, said most producers no longer have substantial stocks available for sale.

K.R. Sudandhirarasu, president of the Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Farmer Association, said concerns about El Niño conditions and inadequate irrigation are continuing to discourage farmers from planting turmeric.

Although prices are attractive, he said many growers lack sufficient water to cultivate the crop, leaving traders holding large inventories positioned to receive most of the gains.

Turmeric prices previously surpassed ₹21,000 per quintal during a rally in 2024. (Source: IANS)